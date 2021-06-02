Rocket League Promo Codes June 2021: Live Rewards, Bonuses and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rocket League continues to be a phenomenal success among the gaming community.

This is not just because of the competitive nature of the gameplay, but also due to the levels of customisation that players can explore in impressive ways.

The free-to-play car football game has attracted a significant fanbase since its initial launch in 2015 - and recently made its next-generation debut on PlayStation 5 on the back of Sony’s flagship console release.

Plenty of unlocks, parts and loot boxes are achievable by winning matches. But this isn’t the only way to accumulate rewards. You can also redeem promo codes for exclusive freebies.

That’s right, words or phrases can sometimes disguise unique gifts in-game, in which players can gain access, free of charge, to new and exciting content.

Here is what is on offer from Psyonix for Rocket League:

Live Rocket League Codes

Here is the list of current live codes in Rocket League:

Popcorn - Unlocks Limited Popcorn Rocket Boost

Expired Rocket League Codes

rlnitro: Unlocks the Breakout: Nitro Circus Deval and Antenna.

Unlocks the Breakout: Nitro Circus Deval and Antenna. Bekind : Unlocks the VCR Limited Topper.

: Unlocks the VCR Limited Topper. couchpotato : Unlocks Couch Potato Limited Player Title.

: Unlocks Couch Potato Limited Player Title. rlbirthday : Unlocks two WWE banners, antennas, and wheels.

: Unlocks two WWE banners, antennas, and wheels. SARPBC : Unlocks the SARPBC logo, song, car, and Moai Antenna.

: Unlocks the SARPBC logo, song, car, and Moai Antenna. shazam : Unlocks the Octane: Shazam Limited Decal and Shazam Limited Wheels.

: Unlocks the Octane: Shazam Limited Decal and Shazam Limited Wheels. Truffleshuffle : Unlocks the Octane: The Goonies Limited Decal.

: Unlocks the Octane: The Goonies Limited Decal. wrestlemania : Unlocks two WWE banners, antennas, and wheels.

: Unlocks two WWE banners, antennas, and wheels. WWE18 : Unlocks two WWE banners, antennas, and wheels.

: Unlocks two WWE banners, antennas, and wheels. wwedads: Unlocks two WWE banners, antennas, and wheels.



This article will be refreshed on a weekly basis and more codes will be added as soon as they become available.

