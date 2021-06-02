Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Daniel Dubois says he is determined to run it back with Joe Joyce after going under the knife for surgery on his fractured eye socket.

'Triple D' suffered the devastating injury during the explosive defeat to Joyce last November, where he was stopped in the tenth round by the Olympic silver medallist.

That prompted a number of so-called boxing 'experts' to question whether the former British and Commonwealth champion would ever fight again.

But Dubois is due to make a dramatic comeback against Bogdan Dinu for the first time since the bout at Church House, and he is as motivated as ever to return to world title contention, although a rematch with Joyce is his number one target.

"I really do want it, but time will tell what route we both take from here," Dubois said to World Boxing News. "I would love to fight Joe again.

"I think I could really do something and beat him.

"I wasn’t losing by a ton and getting pasted, it was a close fight in my opinion, so nip and tuck, really.

"I want to get back in that sort of level fight and beat someone of Joe’s calibre.

"We’ll see, I don’t know, only time will tell if it can happen.

"Right now I am just excited about the comeback.

"I do want to have revenge and to put it right, but if I’ve got to take it out on someone else then, hey, Bogdan is there to get it, isn’t he?"

Dubois (15-1, 14 KO's), of London, England, is set to face Romania's Dinu (20-2, 16 KO's) for the vacant WBA interim heavyweight title belt behind closed doors at the Telford International Centre on Saturday night.

"It is not bad at all and it is a nice cherry on the cake for my comeback," he added. "That is how I look at it and this belt is an important one to get me ranked and on track again.

"I know enough about him and he is a decent fighter, but not on my level and I will put him away in devastating fashion, I believe.

"I will make a real statement in this next one."

The 23-year-old has made a few changes to his training camp, having appointed Shane McGuigan as his new head coach, which he believes will give him a sizeable advantage.

He continued: "You will see a bit of both from me, I think.

"I’ll have that fire in me to go out there and cause mayhem, but also to show my boxing and clever work behind a jab to set it up better."

