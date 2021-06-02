Sebastian Vettel has said that he and his Aston Martin team want to try and maintain the momentum they have built up since their fine fifth-place finish at Monte-Carlo last time out.

The men in British Racing Green have perhaps not hit the heights they would have wanted to so far this year but it's been clear that they've had to get used to a number of technical changes that were enforced by 2021's new regulations.

Vettel, too, has had to adapt to his new surroundings and the early races saw him being beaten by Lance Stroll with question marks always bound to follow after what happened at Ferrari in 2020.

The four-time world champion responded well in Monaco last time out, though, with a top ten finish in qualifying and then a great drive to fifth place in the race, easily becoming his best result for his new team so far in 2021.

The plan, then, will be to naturally build on that and start making a dent in the battle in the midfield points-wise and the German has said full focus will be on trying to do just that:

“From Monaco, we travel to another street circuit, Baku – but it’s a very different challenge,” Vettel said in Aston Martin’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix preview.

“You can overtake in Baku, and tyre degradation is much more of a factor, so, while Saturday remains important, finding a good balance for the technical sectors and the high-speed sections, while performing a strong race strategy, will be key to a good result.

“We’re coming here off the back of a good weekend in Monaco, and we want to maintain our momentum.”

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has often thrown up a few spectacular races and results in the handful of years it has been on the calendar and, after a one-season break thanks to the pandemic, Seb will be hoping that that unpredictable nature can help him and his team earn another good result.

