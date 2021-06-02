With over two-and-a-half months remaining until his highly-anticipated fight against Errol Spence Jr, Manny Pacquaio has started training.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time, the Filipino southpaw has had an illustrious career, winning 12 world titles and being the only eight-division world champion in the sport.

He has quite an impressive professional record of 62 wins out of 71 fights with only seven defeats so far.

Pacquaio's last fight was against Keith Thurman in Nevada almost two years ago. He won the bout via split decision, thus becoming the oldest welterweight champion at the age of 40 years and 216 days.

The 42-year-old will next take on Errol Spence Jr at the very same venue on August 21 and he's already started his training as new footage proves.

The fight in August is something boxing fans all over the world will be keen on watching. Pacquaio is bound to face one of the toughest bouts of his career. Spence, who is the current IBF and WBC welterweight champion, is yet to lose any of his 27 fights and will be keen on maintaining that record.

The 31-year-old's last fight was against Danny Garcia, which he won, and that is probably why he is considered the favourite against Pacquaio in August. However, the 42-year-old will be far from willing to throw in the towel.

Not long back, Floyd Mayweather, who beat Pacquaio in 2015, said, via BoxingNews24: "He [Pacquiao] is very dangerous still."

Spence, who is currently at the peak of his powers, might be the favourite to win the fight in August, but someone of Pacquaio's quality should not be written off. With a sea of experience under his belt, the Filipino is more than capable of giving his opponent a run for his money.

Nevertheless, it is a highly-anticipated fight, one which fans can hardly wait for.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in Nevada.

