Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The WWE Universe have seen a lot of Adam Pearce on TV in recent months.

There's no doubt that he's excelling in his role as an on-screen 'authority' figure on SmackDown and RAW, but it's his work behind the scenes that really deserves more recognition.

Pearce is present at the WWE Performance Center on a day-to-day basis, coaching the next generation of talent.

As a backstage producer, he also works closely with those Superstars who have already climbed their way up the company's ranks.

Pearce is also someone who has been there and done it himself. So, an endorsement from someone like him carries an awful lot of weight.

While speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Pearce gave just that to Pete Dunne, suggesting that the English Superstar is a world champion in the making, thanks to his incredible passion for sports entertainment.

"When you bring up Pete Dunne, the word that jumps off the page is passion.

"I say this often, you know if somebody is there because they ‘want to’ or ‘have to’ be there. Pete is a ‘want to’ kind of guy. That’s unteachable. You either love what we’re doing or you don’t.

"Pete is an instantaneous ‘this industry is for me, I’ll do whatever I can to be at this level for as long as I can’.

"You’re never going to run into Pete Dunne and think he’s having a bad day or doesn’t want to be here.

Pearce went on to suggest that The Bruiserweight 'delivers' every single time, no matter what he's doing.

"He’s going to deliver every single time, every match and backstage opportunity. Some things fans don’t see.

"It’s interesting to see the difference in someone when the cameras are on and off. If you ask me if Pete Dunne is the same when the cameras are off, emphatically yes he is.

"I can see him being a top champion in years to come."

Pete Dunne and Adam Pearce will be in WWE action on NXT, SmackDown and RAW. All three weekly shows air live in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News