Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Battle Pass Details Leaked

Another season of Fortnite can only mean one thing - an entirely new Battle Pass with even more content on the way from Epic Games.

As Season 6 draws to a close, another 100 tiers of unlocks will up for grabs as the gaming community prepares for the latest instalment of the successful battle royale franchise.

With the excitement building and anticipation looming, several have already begun to speculate what sort of content will be included once the new season is released on 7th June 2021.

One source on social media leaked to the public exactly what the theme of Season 7 would be - following on from Primal and the introduction of wildlife to the game.

Read more: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: New Theme Leaked

On the back of this, it looks like Fortnite will be stepping away from the likes of Lara Croft, Agent Jones and the Foundation as they look to centre on a more intergalactic atmosphere and ambience - with the same objective applying to be the last man or team, standing.

Read more: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Release Date, Map, Trailer, Battle Pass And Everything You Need To Know

Here is everything you need to know about the Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass:

Battle Pass

Details regarding Season 7 Battle Pass are not yet known - but here are several ways in which gamers can accumulate one.

As usual, the premium Battle Pass offered up by Epic will cost 950 V-Bucks - which equates to around £8 on both the PlayStation and Xbox Stores.

The Battle Pass Bundle can also be obtained, which will cost 2800 V-Bucks and will give you a 25-tier head start immediately during Season 7.

Alternatively, your accumulated V-Bucks from Season 6 can be carried over and be purchased free of charge.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News