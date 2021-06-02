Casey Stoney responds on social media as links with men's football role emerge

Casey Stoney has received backlash after being linked to a managerial job within men's football.

The 39-year-old has been named as a potential candidate to take on the role of head coach at Wrexham, following her decision to leave Manchester United Women last month.

Stoney has taken to Twitter to not only address these rumours but respond to the barrage of abuse she has been subject to.

The former England international has essentially squashed any links to the Wrexham job by stating she is simply enjoying a hiatus from football and spending it with her family. Stoney then directly hit back at those who have been sending her online hate because of these rumours and says they "should be ashamed" of their actions.

Indeed, this comes just weeks after Lucy Bronze, Demi Stokes, Lauren James, and Helen Ward were all named part of BT's new project Hope United. This is a diverse squad of some of football's biggest names, uniting to say 'enough is enough' when it comes to online discrimination.

English football also recently underwent a social media silence in order to make a stand against online trolls. Clubs and organisations stood shoulder to shoulder to boycott all platforms of social media for a four-day period, in order to highlight the extreme nature of online abuse.

Stoney is the latest figure within the game to be subject to it. Her strong-willed response reads very well, but the issue of cyberbullying and online hate is evidently still a heavily present one.

News Now - Sport News