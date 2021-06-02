Adam Pearce has confirmed that he has taken on a new role as WWE's Director of Live Events.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the on-screen authority figure explained what he will be doing on a day-to-day basis and what he hopes to achieve in the job.

"[Director of Live Events] would be my official job title, yes. Frankly, it doesn’t change a whole lot of what I do.

"You’ll still see me officiating RAW and SmackDown, while I now have a more vested interest in what’s going to happen on our live events.

"I had that anyway before receiving that title. But now I have a more supervisory role and a say in what’s coming to your town.

"That’ll take up a lot of time on my clock day-to-day which is great and it’s part of the business I’ve always loved."

Pearce went on to explain how excited he is for WWE resuming their live touring schedule and he hopes the company can put 'smiles on faces' everywhere they go.

"Being able to transition [to touring] and give back to the WWE Universe that has stuck with us, it’s going to be a lot of fun.

"We’ll deliver what we do and put smiles on faces. It’s an honour for me to have a more impactful hand in doing that. I’m very excited."

WWE confirmed last month that they will return to touring this summer, beginning in Texas with Friday Night SmackDown on July 16.

The WWE Universe will then be present for the Money in the Bank PPV event a few days later, as well as Monday Night RAW.

A further of 21 dates between July and September have also been confirmed as the company prepares for SummerSlam.

With WWE's upcoming tour, it's fair to say Pearce is going to be a very busy man.

WWE continues this week with Friday Night SmackDown, airing live in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News