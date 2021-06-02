Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: What Date Is The Fight?

It was recently announced on social media that Jake Paul would be fighting Tyron Woodley in a boxing match and we have all the details surrounding the date of the fight that you need to know.

The two had a war of words following five-time UFC Champion Woodley calling out Paul and wanting to fight him in MMA. However, it seems that Woodley was so desperate to fight him that he has agreed to go with what Paul favours - boxing.

With the American YouTuber recently beating Ben Askren by first-round KO to maintain his undefeated start to professional boxing, his confidence will be high.

However, Woodley will be his hardest opponent yet so he cannot afford to be complacent.

A lot of the details surrounding the fight have now been announced - the latest being the confirmed date for the bout and it is happening sooner than you may think.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Fight Date

The official fight date of Paul vs Woodley has been announced via social media inside a promo poster; the pair will clash on Saturday, August 28.

It will be a good fight, but with Woodley losing his last four while Paul has won all three of his, the American YouTuber is already being tipped as the favourite in the betting markets.

The two boxers have plenty of time to train, so fans should be in for a great spectacle when they finally get into the ring for this exciting bout.

