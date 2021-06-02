Euro 2020 is so close you can almost taste the 'It's coming home' chants already.

With the 2020/21 season well and truly concluded across Europe's top leagues, football fans are now turning their heads to one of the biggest international tournaments in the sport.

Supporters have long been speculating about which nation will conquer the continent this summer, but now the debate can ramp up more than ever with the top teams confirming their squads.

Squad depth at Euro 2020

And with countless star players entering the competition on the back of the most gruelling season in history, the depth of said squads will be crucial for any nation hoping to go all the way.

As such, here at GIVEMESPORT, we've been keen to investigate the squad depths of contenders such as France, Portugal and England when they've announced their teams in recent weeks.

And now we can complete our mission because the eight nations wildly considered to be favourites to become European champions this summer have all locked in their 26-man cohorts.

Consequently, in the internet age where everything and anything must be ranked, it only made sense that we ordered the eight squads from strongest to weakest based on squad depth.

England Squad Announcement - Live show (Football Terrace)

Euro 2020's leading contenders

We've roughly drawn out their predicted starting XIs, as well as their back-ups in each position, but it's impossible to be 100% sure how they'll line up and where certain versatile stars will be deployed.

Disclaimers aside, though, let's see how much depth the heavy hitters of Euro 2020 have in their arsenal this summer by checking out our breakdown below:

8. Netherlands

There's plenty of muscle when it comes to the defence, but we'd be lying if we said that the Dutch attack got us weak at the knees and they're certainly the weakest of the eight leading contenders.

7. Italy

Tipped by many as the 'dark horses' of Euro 2020, Italy have a lot more quality than a first glance at their youthful squad would have you suggest but in terms of depth, they're lacking in key areas.

6. England

If this was decided on right-backs, then England would be streets ahead of the competition, but a shallow pool of top-level centre-halves and average back-up for Kane sees them miss the top five.

5. Spain

Just because there aren't a deluge of big names like Spain squads of the past, don't fall into the trap of thinking that Spain are undercooked because their team is stuffed with in-form players.

4. Belgium

Does this look like a Euro 2020-winning back four? Probably not, but Belgium aren't short of firepower in midfield and attack, so expect Roberto Martinez's men to enjoy a strong summer.

3. Portugal

There's good reason to think that Portugal's squad is now stronger than their Euro 2016-winning side with Fernandes, Ronaldo, Dias and Cancelo all enjoying fantastic 2020/21 campaigns.

2. Germany

Their depth in defence might be a tad suspect, but when you have a midfield arsenal of Muller, Gundogan, Goretzka, Kimmich and Kroos, you know you're looking in good shape to compete.

1. France

Who else? France have so much quality that Anthony Martial, Eduardo Camavinga, Ferland Mendy, Dayot Upamecano, Alexandre Lacazette and Theo Hernandez didn't even make the squad.

Quality across the board

Even if you disagree with our exact rankings, I think we can all agree that Euro 2020 is going to be stacked with quality as far as the leading contenders are concerned.

And that's before we even touch on nations like Denmark, Croatia, Turkey, Poland, Russia and many more that will be deploying their own cohort of quality in the competition.

However, it seems clear for all to see that France are the nation bringing the most talent with them and that's hardly a shock when you consider they were crowned world champions in 2018.

As we all know, though, international tournaments aren't won on squad depth, so don't be surprised if the likes of England, Italy or the Netherlands cause a seismic shock before the summer is out.

