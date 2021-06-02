Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff has suggested that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is going to be another 'tricky' test for the Silver Arrows, following on from a tough weekend in Monaco.

The championship tables were turned last time out around the streets of Monte-Carlo as Max Verstappen and Red Bull profited big-time from a poor weekend all-round for the Mercedes team.

Lewis Hamilton could only manage seventh whilst Valtteri Bottas had to retire from second thanks to a jammed wheel-nut, meaning we now see Max and his team atop of the Drivers' and Constructors' standings respectively.

Of course, there will be moments where Mercedes are back on top and Red Bull struggle - that's why this championship fight is so engrossing already - but it seems as though Wolff is playing down the chances of an immediate fightback from the Mercs on the shores of the Caspian Sea.

Looking ahead to the race around the streets of the Azerbaijani capital, he said:

"Baku is next up. While it's a very different street circuit to Monaco, we expect it to be another tricky one for us, not particularly suiting the characteristics and traits of the W12.

"Red Bull will be strong again, while both Ferrari and McLaren have made great progress recently."

Of course, there may well be an element of mind games coming into this from Wolff and you'd never be surprised to see the Mercedes pair suddenly lock out the front row but, clearly, they're being given food for thought right now by Red Bull.

F1 is a healthier place for this battle, though, and we'll hope it'll continue right down to the wire.

