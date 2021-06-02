Celtic transfer news: Freddie Woodman emerges in Ajer sale discussion

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic could make a move to bring Freddie Woodman to the club on loan next season, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

Given the Eddie Howe saga, most of the conversation around Celtic has largely centred around the identity of their next manager.

Still, amid reports of a major rebuild at the club after a miserable attempt to win a tenth league title in a row, they surely need to draft in reinforcements ahead of the summer window.

Indeed, goalkeeper Woodman - who enjoyed a strong campaign on loan at Swansea - is believed to have entered into the discussion between Celtic and Newcastle in regards to the potential sale of defender Kristoffer Ajer.

They are believed to be in the market for a new goalkeeper and could move for him on loan.

What about Celtic's current goalkeepers?

With Fraser Forster having rejected a return to Glasgow after spending the 2019-20 season back on loan with his former club, Celtic have struggled in the goalkeeping department.

Both Vasilis Barkas and Scott Bain were criticised last season and neither made a genuine play to be considered the club's No.1 with the former having made 13 league appearances and the latter appearing 15 times.

According to FBREF data, Bain produced a save percentage of 70.9% last season while Barkas' stood at 66.7%. Respectively, they were only the eighth and fourteenth highest figures across all of the goalkeepers in the Scottish Premiership.

How well did Freddie Woodman play at Swansea?

Although the 24-year-old (who Celtic were linked with back in 2018) did concede a penalty in Swansea's Championship Play-Off final defeat to Brentford, his season on loan was largely impressive.

His 72.7% save percentage was the ninth-highest in the division and outranks both of Celtic's options between the sticks, while only five 'keepers in the Championship produced a better clean sheet percentage (44.4%).

1 of 10 Who is this? Willo Flood Adam Virgo

What has been said about Freddie Woodman?

Speaking to Swansea's official website in March 2020, manager Steve Cooper - who coached Woodman during England's U17 World Cup win in 2017 - praised the player after he saved his second penalty in a week.

“It’s an excellent attribute to be saving penalties on a regular basis,” he said.

“It’s not luck. It’s something he works hard on.

“We love Freddie. He’s been brilliant for us and has shown his true worth this season, particularly this week."

That season, Woodman saved three spot-kicks, the joint-most in the division, while during the campaign just gone, he managed to save one out of three.

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Man United eyeing swoop for Atletico Madrid star

News Now - Sport News