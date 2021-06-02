Everton's next manager: Familiar face could be set to replace Ancelotti

West Ham manager David Moyes could be in the running to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Everton, according to The Mirror.

What's the latest news on Everton's manager situation?

Ancelotti decided to return to Real Madrid on Tuesday evening, meaning that Everton are now looking for a new manager ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Several names have already been linked with the job, including Nuno Espirito Santo, Eddie Howe and Frank Lampard.

The Toffees' board met late on Tuesday to discuss their options, and Moyes is believed to be a candidate to move back to Goodison Park, having managed the team previously between 2002 and 2013.

What was Moyes' win rate at Everton?

During his 11-year stay on Merseyside, Moyes took charge of the team for 517 games. Although he failed to win any silverware with the club, the Scot did guide Everton to a top-four finish in 2005, and the FA Cup final in 2009, where they came up short against Chelsea at Wembley.

Of his 517 matches at the helm, Moyes won 220 of them, giving him a win rate of 43%.

How does this compare to Ancelotti?

Having only been at the club for 18 months, Ancelotti has a far smaller sample size when compared with Moyes.

There were some standout moments in his short reign, though. Under the 61-year-old, Everton won their first seven matches in all competitions in 2020/21, and they ended their 22-year wait for a win at Anfield when they beat Liverpool 2-0 in February.

Ancelotti ended his time at the club with a 46% win rate, having claimed 31 victories in his 67 matches as manager. This is slightly better than Moyes' record, explaining why some Everton fans may have been disappointed to see him leave after a relatively short spell in the dugout.

Would Moyes re-joining Everton be a disaster for West Ham?

It would be.

Moyes has been a revelation at West Ham over the last 18 months, taking the team from battling to stay in the league to securing a Europa League spot for next season.

His work in the transfer market has been almost faultless as well, having brought the likes of Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Coufal and Jarrod Bowen over to the east London club since he was handed the manager's job in December 2019.

The Hammers did not appear to be going anywhere fast until Moyes arrived, but he has changed things on the pitch, and lifted the atmosphere at the club off it.

Moyes' contract is set to expire at the end of this month, but there is a 12-month extension option on both sides, and West Ham are believed to be confident that he will extend his deal even further than this. However, they may find it difficult to hold onto Moyes if he makes it clear that he wants to leave.

Moyes has taken the Irons to heights that they could have only dreamed of a couple of years ago. If he were to depart now, it would be a disastrous blow for the Hammers considering the team seems to be as stable as it's been for a number of season.

Finding a replacement who can maintain Moyes' influence would be extremely tough for West Ham's owners, and it appears almost inevitable that the side would drop down the table with Moyes gone, rather than building on the success that they have had this year.

