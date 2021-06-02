Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The hugely popular Nate Diaz makes his UFC return this month and he looks in top physical condition despite 18 months out of action.

Diaz is back in the Octagon for the first time since November 2019 when he takes on Leon Edwards at UFC 263 on June 13.

His comeback fight will be an unprecedented one, with his clash against Edwards the first five-round, non-title fight in UFC history, which just highlights the interest Diaz attracts.

As fans gear up for his return, Diaz has been sharing on social media the results of his training and preparation.

Compared to the last time we saw him, when he was defeated by Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244, Diaz looks to have put on some more muscle as he looks in great shape for his comeback.

There is a belief that the winner of the fight could eventually land themselves a title shot in the welterweight division, with Kamaru Usman the current champion at 170lbs.

Diaz's popularity alone may see him get his chance at the title, although that may be a long shot given his absence from the sport and the fact his last win in the division was in August 2019 against Anthony Pettis.

Edwards, however, may be in a better position to take on the welterweight champion after being undefeated in his last nine fights. He comes into this bout off the back of a No Contest against Belal Muhammad, and a win against Diaz would only cement his status.

Perhaps Edwards should have had a title opportunity already, but it is a difficult task given the quantity and quality within the welterweight division currently, plus, he too has struggled to compete regularly in the cage in the last year.

1 of 20 Can you get 20/20 on our random UFC fighters quiz? We doubt it... BJ Penn Callan Potter Jens Pulver Ross Pearson

Either way, this fight in Phoenix feels important for both men and many eyes will be on Diaz to see how he shapes up in his first fight back.

News Now - Sport News