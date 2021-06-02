Gareth Southgate has finally named his official 26-man squad for England's Euro 2020 campaign.

Southgate's side is dripping with young, attacking talent and is easily one of the most exciting squads we've seen in years.

With the likes of Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling all in the fold, opposition defenders will be sweating bricks at the prospect of facing the Three Lions.

However, the real curiosity of Southgate's squad came when he simply went full Oprah Winfrey on the right side of defence, giving no less than four specialist right backs a spot 'on the plane'.

Reece James, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker are all part of the set up as Southgate's men prepare for their opening clash with Croatia.

So just how does Gaz plan to utilise all four of these very capable players?

Well, the fact that Alexander-Arnold is present might be our first clue.

Right up until the final hours prior to the announcement of the squad, despite his superior statistics, the Liverpool star was set to miss out.

However, Southgate, who went ahead and picked him regardless, may not be planning to play him in the defence at all.

Why do we say that? Well if you cast your eyes over the 'Midfield' contingent in Southgate squad, you'd be forgiven for thinking it looked a little sparse.

So, there is every possibility that Southgate plans to use TAA as a potential depth option to help buffer his midfield choices across the course of the championships.

While that might sound outrageous on first reading, bear with us, as Trent does have midfield experience.

In fact, he has quite a lot, as a fascinating compilation video doing the rounds on Twitter will prove.

In the video, Trent is shown to be a more than competent option in the engine room and you can't help but feel that his 360 degree range of passing would be a massive asset for England.

Does Southgate have a sneaky plan up his sleeve?

It certainly wouldn't be a rogue shout but it could considered a gamble at a major tournament.

With many expecting Southgate to play three at the back it is difficult to see why on earth he would then go ahead and select a glut of right backs if he wasn't planning to utilise them in other ways.

Trent in midfield would certainly be a surprise but, based on the footage above, it might be a genius move.

