West Bromwich Albion transfer news: Baggies-linked forward Daryl Dike's future becomes clearer

Preparations for the 2021/22 campaign are already underway at West Bromwich Albion who will be aiming to make a bright start to their return to the Championship in August.

After failing to deliver the goods at Premier League level, it is hardly a surprise that the Baggies have already decided to part ways with a host of players as they look to rebuild.

Currently lacking a long-term vision due to the fact that they have yet to fill their managerial vacancy, any potential incomings may have to be put on hold until the Baggies reveal who they will be handing over the reins to.

However, with the transfer window set to open later this month, West Brom have already been linked with a move for a forward who illustrated a great deal of promise in the Championship last season whilst on loan at Barnsley

A report by TEAMtalk last weekend revealed that the Baggies are one of a host of sides who are interested in signing Orlando City forward Daryl Dike this summer.

The 20-year-old is also being monitored by Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton, Fulham, Norwich City, Crystal Palace, Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion.

In a fresh twist concerning Dike's future, it has been revealed that Barnsley will not be exercising their option to buy the forward.

As confirmed by Orlando's official website, the forward is now expected to return to the club ahead of the resumption of the Major League Soccer season which is currently on hold due to the international break.

Whilst Dike was unable to guide Barnsley to promotion via the play-offs last month, he did produce a host of impressive displays in the Championship as he netted nine goals in 19 appearances.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With the Tykes pulling out of the race to sign Dikes, it will be intriguing to see whether West Brom decide to launch a bid for the forward in the coming weeks.

Having opted to part ways with Charlie Austin and Hal Robson-Kanu, the Baggies will be in the market for a new striker and thus Dikes could fit the bill.

In the previous campaign, the forward demonstrated that he is more than capable of competing at Championship level by averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.90 which was the fourth-highest total recorded by a Barnsley player.

Dike also ranked in the top-five at Oakwell in terms of shots per game (1.6) and aerial duels won (5.9 per game) as he provided a real outlet for the Tykes due to his physical presence.

Whilst it will be an almighty task to secure the forward's services due to the fact that he is being tracked by a plethora of teams, West Brom could potentially achieve a great deal of success with him in their side if they can seal a deal this summer.

