Toni Duggan, Aurora Galli: 5 players who could sign for Everton

Everton manager Willie Kirk revealed the club are looking to make a number of significant signings this summer as they push for Champions League football. GiveMeSport Women runs through the players who could be making the move.

In an interview with evertonfc.com, Kirk said a number of “winners” will be signing for the team in the coming weeks.

“Yes, it’s really important to develop your players as well but ultimately you’re always looking to bring better players in,” he disclosed. “That’s what we aim to do and that’s what we’re confident of doing.

“We’re way down the line with a number of them. I'm really excited to be bringing some of them to the Club. It’s really going to add something to the squad, in terms of that competitive, winning environment.

“Players with a lot of caps for top-10 countries. Players with lots of medals. That’s what we need.”

Who could be making their way to Merseyside this summer?

Toni Duggan

Toni Duggan revealed last month she was hoping to return to the Women’s Super League after four years playing in Spain’s Primera Iberdrola.

Her former club Everton is looking high on the list of potential destinations. The forward first joined the club aged 11, working her way up the ranks to break into the senior team in the 2007-08 season.

Duggan almost immediately made an impact, scoring the winning extra–time goal against Watford Ladies that put Everton into that season's FA Women's Premier League Cup final. Duggan was named the FA Women's Young Player of the Year in 2009 and helped Everton win the FA Cup in 2010.

Since leaving the side in 2013, Duggan has indeed gained a lot of medals. She won the WSL with Manchester City, also clinching an FA Cup and two League Cup titles. Once in Spain, the 29-year-old triumphed in the Copa Catalunya twice and won the Copa de la Reina.

Also an experienced player on the international stage, it seems as if Duggan is exactly what Kirk is looking for.

Aurora Galli

Everton have been heavily linked with Aurora Galli, the Italian midfielder who currently plies her trade with Juventus.

The 24-year-old Galli is another serial winner. She has been an integral part of the Juve team that has finished top of Serie A for the past four years in succession. Her trophy cabinet also includes a Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana.

If Kirk was to bring Galli to Everton, she would become the first Italian player to feature in the WSL.

Jill Scott

Jill Scott re-joined Everton on loan in January. She spent the previous eight years at Manchester City, and it is still unknown whether she will return to her parent club, or turn her spell at Everton into a permanent one.

Kirk previously admitted he would like to keep Scott at the club, while the midfielder credited her return to the team as the reason behind her selection for the Team GB squad.

If she does stay, Scott’s winning experience could be crucial to Everton’s Champions League hopes. The veteran has won the WSL once, the FA Cup four times, and the League Cup three times.

Alanna Kennedy

Australian international Alanna Kennedy joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan from Orlando Pride at the start of last season, before later converting her contract into a permanent deal.

Her name was among the 11 released by the club at the end of the season, however, with the versatile defender now looking for pastures new.

Kennedy may not have won anything in England, but she has earned plenty of accolades overseas. This includes four W-League titles in Australia and a NWSL title in 2016. She also has international experience in abundance, playing 89 times for her country so far.

If Kirk wanted to bolster his defence, Kennedy would be a good option.

Mary Fowler

The 18-year-old Mary Fowler has not yet had the chance to fill her pockets with winner’s medals, but Kirk would be bringing in an emerging talent who has the potential to become one of the world’s best.

The forward currently plays for Montpellier in Division 1 Féminine, scoring five goals in 22 appearances for the club. Everton’s relationship with Montpellier could facilitate a transfer for Fowler – striker Valérie Gauvin made the switch between the two teams last year.

Despite her young age, Fowler has already made a number of appearances for Australia. A move to the WSL with Everton could be the next step in her career.

