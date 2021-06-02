Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Betting Odds: Who is the favourite to win the fight?

A boxing fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley has been confirmed for August and many fans will be wondering who is the favourite to win the fight.

The two have gone on very different paths to get where they are now; Paul making his name through YouTube, a platform in which he has over 20 million subscribers, while Woodley was a dominant force in the world of UFC, becoming a five-time world champion in the process.

Paul most recently defeated Askren, however Woodley has lost his last four fights, so he will be wanting to get rid of that very poor losing streak.

A lot has already been revealed about the fight between the two, which is set to take place this summer.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Betting Odds

The betting markets seem to all be leaning towards the same type of odds, with most favouring Jake Paul to come away with the victory on the night.

Oddschecker has revealed that if you think Paul is going to win the fight in any way, the odds are around 8/13, while if you believe Woodley will win, you can bet on him at around 5/2.

Meanwhile The YouTuber is also favourite to win by KO, TKO or Disqualification, with the odds for this being 8/11, while they are 7/5 for Woodley.

If you want to win a fair amount of money, you could bet on the fight to end in a draw, as the odds for this are around 18/1

Betting companies seem to think that the influencer could win the fight early doors. If you put a bet on Paul winning in the first two rounds you can get 7/2, while a third round win is 13/2. Woodley on the other hand is 9/1 to win the fight in the first round and 8/1 to win it in either the second or the third.

These odds show who exactly is the favourite and it would be quite a shock for Paul to not keep his undefeated streak by the end of the fight.

