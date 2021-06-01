Leeds transfer news: Concrete interest held in Nahitan Nandez

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United have a concrete interest in Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez despite links with Italian giants Roma and Inter Milan, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

The Sun's Alan Nixon recently revealed that Leeds were keen on making a few additions to their midfield ahead of the summer with director of football Victor Orta telling The Phil Hay Show last week that he hoped the club could wrap up their transfer business before the end of June.

This report suggests that Nandez's future remains unclear with Roma interested in the 25-year-old along with newly-crowned Italian champions Inter, though they are seemingly in a state of financial uncertainty as things stand.

Who is Nahitan Nandez and what is his style of play?

A Uruguayan international, Nandez started his career with Montevideo-based giants Penarol before moving to Boca Juniors in 2017.

After two seasons there, during which he won both the Argentine Primera Division and the Supercopa Argentina, he joined Cagliari for around $20m (roughly £14.1m).

Back in 2019, the Leicester Mercury quoted a FIFA description of Nandez in which he's said to be a "tireless right-sided midfielder, who enjoys making late runs into the box."

In the season just gone, he made 19 appearances on the right-hand side of midfield, 10 in a more central position and 4 on the left-hand side, suggesting he boasts a great deal of versatility.

Given Marcelo Bielsa - who is thought to be close to agreeing a new contract at Elland Road - is said to value that in a player as it helps allow him to work with a smaller squad, he would appear to be a natural fit.

During Nandez's 32 league outings last season, he averaged 1 shot, 1 key pass, 1.2 dribbles per game (via WhoScored). Interestingly, he also produced 1.8 tackles, 0.7 interceptions and 1.5 clearances over the same period, perhaps indicative of the 'tireless' style of play FIFA were talking about.

Considering Leeds' high-octane approach, Nandez would appear to be comfortable in both an offensive and defensive sense. While translating averages across leagues and styles of play is of course not an exact science, the numbers he produced would rank highly in the Leeds squad.

Indeed, his attacking averages would see him rank joint-sixth, sixth and joint-second respectively, while his defensive output would have him at joint-seventh, tenth and seventh.

What have the experts said about Nahitan Nandez?

Italian football expert Mina Rzouki was effusive in her praise for Nandez following Cagliari's drew with Napoli in early May.

"Cagliari’s Nandez is one of the most underrated players," she wrote on Twitter.

"God he’s been so amazing, especially in Cagliari’s last 3 games.

"He scored the equaliser against Napoli. Man of the match in the win against Udinese.

Against Roma - just wow. Unstoppable."

