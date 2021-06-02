Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours: Owls eyeing up summer swoop for keeper Josh Griffiths

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After deciding to call time on Keiren Westwood's stint at Hillsborough last month, it will be intriguing to see whether Sheffield Wednesday decide to bolster their goalkeeping options this summer.

Whilst Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith were both handed opportunities to prove their worth in the Championship last season, they were unable to establish themselves as the club's first-choice shot-stopper.

With manager Darren Moore opting to turn Westwood for inspiration during Wednesday's final six league fixtures of the previous campaign, he is now facing a conundrum in regards to this particular position heading into the upcoming transfer window.

Whereas the Owls boss is currently unable to splash the cash on a new keeper due to the fact that the club are under a transfer embargo, he could use the loan market to bolster his squad as long as a fee is not included as part of a deal.

If recent reports are anything to go by, Moore may have already identified a potential target as he looks to rebuild Wednesday's squad.

According to the Birmingham Mail, the Owls are interested in signing West Bromwich Albion keeper Josh Griffiths on a temporary basis.

The 19-year-old, who is yet to make a senior appearance for the Baggies, is also being tracked by Cheltenham Town after delivering a host of encouraging displays for the club last season.

During his loan spell with the Robins, Griffiths helped his side clinch promotion to the third-tier by keeping 21 clean-sheets in 44 league appearances.

Any decision regarding the teenager's future may depend on whether West Brom opt to cash in on Sam Johnstone who has recently been linked with a move to West Ham United.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although a move for Griffiths could be a risk due to the fact that he has never played at League One level, he clearly illustrated last season that he possesses a great deal of talent.

Part of a set-up which only conceded 39 goals in 46 games, the keeper may now be ready to make the step up to League One and thus Wednesday ought to consider making a move for him.

However, unless Moore can guarantee Griffiths the opportunity to play regular first-team football, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he decides to re-join Cheltenham instead of the Owls this summer as a move to the Jonny-Rock Stadium could do wonders for his development.

Therefore, Wednesday should draft up a list of potential alternatives to the Baggies man as it would be naïve to focus solely on one player.

