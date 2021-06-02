League of Legends 11.12 Patch Notes: Release Date, Download Size, Champion Changes And More

The latest League of Legends patch update is on its way - 11.12 is set to bring some more excitement to the gaming community.

The new update will arrive next week and after a successful 11.11 patch, LoL fans will be highly-anticipating the latest changes, buffs, nerfs and more.

Throughout this patch, several Champion changes will occur and multiple skins will be introduced in the process.

Read More: League of Legends 11.11 Patch Notes: Leaks, Release Date, File Size, Nerfs, Buffs And Everything You Need To Know

Here is everything you need to know surrounding the League of Legends 11.12 update:

Release Date

The League of Legends 11.12 patch update will be going live on Wednesday, June 9 2021.

Based on previous releases, we can expect the changes to go live at the following times:

3am PT

5am GMT

3am CET

Dr Mundo General Changes

Base Attack Damage is now 61

Attack Damage per level has changed to 4.2

Base Armour is now at 32

Attack Speed changed to 0.67

Attack Speed per level altered to 3.3

Dr Mundo Abilities

Goes Where He Pleases (Passive)

Ability details:

Cooldown: 45-15 seconds

“Dr. Mundo resists the first Immobilizing effect that hits him, instead losing 7% current Health and dropping a chemical cannister nearby for 7 seconds. Moving over it reduces this Ability’s Cooldown by 15 seconds and restores 8% max Health. Enemy champions moving over the cannister destroy it.

Dr. Mundo regenerates 2% max Health every 5 seconds.”

Infected Bonesaw (Q):

Ability details:

Health – 50

Cooldown – 4 seconds

“Dr. Mundo hurls his bonesaw, dealing 20/22.5/25/27.5/30% current Health magic damage to the first enemy hit and Slowing them by 40% for 2 seconds.

If the bonesaw hits a champion, Dr. Mundo restores 50 Health. If it hits a non-champion, Dr. Mundo instead restores 25 Health.

Deals a minimum of 80/135/190/245/300 magic damage, and a maximum of 150/225/300/375/450 magic damage to jungle monsters.”

Heart Zapper (W):

Ability details:

Current Health – 5%

Cooldown – 17/16.5/16/15.5/15 seconds

“Dr. Mundo charges up a defibrillator, dealing 20/35/50/65/80 magic damage each second for up to 4 seconds to nearby enemies. While active he stores 25/30/35/40/45% of damage taken as gray health and can Recast.

Recast: Detonate the defibrillator, dealing [7% bonus Health +20/35/50/65/80] magic damage to nearby enemies. If this hits at least one champion, Dr. Mundo restores 100% of gray health. If only non-champions were hit, Dr. Mundo instead restores 50% gray health.”

Blunt Force Trauma (E):

Ability details:

Health – 10

Cooldown – 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds

“Passive: Dr. Mundo gains 15/20/25/30/35 Attack Damage based on his missing Health.

Active: Mundo violently swings his ‘medical’ bag, causing his next Attack to deal an additional [5/15/25/35/45 +7% bonus Health] Physical damage, increased by up to 60% based on his missing Health. If the enemy is killed, Mundo swats them away, dealing the minimum damage to all enemies they pass through.

The bonuses from the passive reach their maximum at 70% missing Health. Deals 140% damage to minions and jungle monsters.”

Maximum Dosage (R):

Ability Details:

No Cost

Cooldown – 110/100/90 seconds

“Dr. Mundo pumps himself with chemicals, restoring 20% missing Health then gaining 15/25/35% Move Speed, [4/5.5/7% bonus Health] Attack Damage, and regenerating 20/45/70% max Health over 10 seconds.”

Dr Mundo Rework

Other Champion Nerfs/Buffs

Aphelios (Buff)

Magic resist increased from 26 to 30

AD per level increased from 2.4 to 3

Severum Q number of attacks increased to 6+1 per 50% AS from 33%

Severum Q damage per attack increased to 10-40 (+20-35% AD)

Severum Passive healing on basic attacks increased to 3-10% from 3-20%

Severum Passive healing on spells increased to 9-30% from 3-20%

Crescendum Q damage per attack increased to 31-100 (+40-60% AD) from 25-85 (+35-50% AD)

Crescendum mini chakram damage increased to 0.15AD - (0.015 AD number of chakrams hit before this one) from 0.24AD - (0.035AD number of chakarams hit before this one)



Draven (Buff)

Q bonus damage increased to 40-60 (+70-110% bAD) from 35-55 (+65-105% bAD)

Gnar (Nerf)

AD reduced to 57 from 59

Hecarim (Buff)

Armor increased to 35 from 32

bAD ratio increased to 85% from 75%

Illaoi (Buff)

Mana per level increased to 50 from 40

Jarvan (Buff)

W cooldown reduced to 9 seconds from 12

Kaisa (Nerf)

Q cooldown reduced to 10-6 seconds from 8-6

Malphite (Buff)

W on hit damage increased to 15-55 (+15% armor) from 10-50 (10% armor)

Nasus (Nerf)

P lifesteal reduced to 10-22% from 12-24%

Rammus (Buff)

W bonus armor increased to 40 from 30

R cooldown reduced to 110-80 from 130-90

Renekton (Nerf)

Q heal per unit hit (non-champion) reduced to 2-6 3% bAD (6-18+9% bAD empowered) from 3.7+4% bAD (9-12+12% bAD empowered)

Talon (Nerf)

W initial damage reduced to 40-80 (+40% bonus AD) from 45-105 (55% bAD)

W return damage reduced to 50-170 (+80% bonus AD) from 45-145 (+70% bAD)

Udyr (Nerf)

R cone damage reduced to 50-275 (+80% AP) from 60-310 (+70% AP)

Varus (Nerf)

W bonus damage reduced to 9-21% missing health

Wukong (Nerf)



AD per level reduced to 3.5 from 4

Q bonus AD ratio reduced to 45% from 50%

Ziggs (Buff)



Q damage increased to 85-285 from 85-265

R medium/long-range missile speed increased to 2550-1550

Champion Skins

Pool Party Set - 1350 RP

Pool Party Braum - 1350 RP

You can find all of the latest gaming news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News