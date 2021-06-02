Liverpool transfer news: Reds believe they can land Ligue 1 winner this summer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Anfield Central, Liverpool are interested in signing Lille winger Jonathan Ikone.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Jonathan Ikone?

Ikone is of genuine interest to the Reds according to Anfield Central, and Liverpool believe they can land the Frenchman at an affordable price this summer.

The report suggests that Ikone’s agent is working to manoeuvre a move for his client and also states that Klopp is seemingly of the belief that he would thrive at Anfield.

Are Liverpool on the verge of signing Leeds star Raphinha? Find out on The Football Terrace...

How much could Ikone cost Liverpool?

Amid the global crisis Liverpool may have to be smart with the way they structure their signings this summer.

According to Anfield Central, French champions Lille are only looking for a fee in the region of €40m (£34.5m).

However, the Reds are hoping to pay a reduced initial instalment to help cope with the financial consequences of the last 18 months of behind-closed-doors football.

How many goals has Ikone scored this season?

According to Transfermarkt, Ikone has netted seven goals and assists for the champions of France this season.

Aside from his goal threat, he has proved his versatility throughout the 2020/21 campaign having played on both wings, as an attacking midfielder, as a second striker and even through the middle as an out-and-out centre forward.

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

The Frenchman has made four appearances for the French national side and provided two goal contributions.

However, he is still a regular in the U21 France side and he most recently played 90 minutes against the Netherlands, who won 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the European U21 Championships.

Where would he fit in?

Despite his obvious quality it is difficult to see where Ikone would fit into Liverpool’s starting XI.

Mohamed Salah currently occupies the position that the Frenchman predominately features in for Lille and usurping the Egyptian would be a near impossible task after netting 22 times in the Premier League this term.

1 of 15 Did former Liverpool man Fernando Torres score at the Euros? Yes No

The Reds’ famed front three this season welcomed the addition of Diogo Jota, who had an impressive debut campaign scoring nine Premier League goals. The Portuguese's presence puts yet another forward ahead of Ikone at Liverpool.

However, if the France international were to be signed he would likely be ahead of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi in the pecking order.

Both had limited game time this season with just seven Premier League starts between them and according to The Athletic, Liverpool are open to offers for the pair in the upcoming transfer window.

News Now - Sport News