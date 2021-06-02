Arsenal transfer news: Gunners could sign Ajax star at bargain price

According to Dutch outlet NOS, Arsenal look set to sign Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana and could secure him for a cut-price fee.

What's the latest transfer news involving Onana?

Ajax goalkeeper Onana is almost certain to leave the Dutch champions this summer according to NOS, and Arsenal see the Cameroonian as their new first choice goalkeeper.

The report states that the 25-year-old should complete a transfer away from Ajax fairly quickly, depending on the outcome of his appeal against a 12 month ban from football.

How much is Onana worth?

Back in 2019, amid interest from Man United, Ajax valued Onana at €40m (£34.5m) according to The Daily Record. Transfermarkt now rate him at £27m, however Arsenal could end up signing him for much cheaper than that this summer.

NOS claim that if his ban is upheld, he could be signed for just €2m (£1.7m), and even if his sentence is reduced he'll still leave the club for a mere €6m-€9m (£5.2m-£7.8m).

That's a fraction of what he was worth two years ago and missing out on such a hefty fee will be a huge blow for Ajax, especially amid the global crisis.

Why is Onana serving a ban from football and when does it end?

The 25-year-old was banned from football for 12 months in February due to a doping violation.

As stated by ESPN, Onana mistakenly took his wife's prescribed Furosemide, which is on UEFA's list of prohibited substances because it can be used as a masking agent.

UEFA concluded that Onana had no intention of cheating but decided that they had to ban him regardless, as he is responsible for what substances enter his body.

The goalkeeper appealed the decision and the case is being heard on Wednesday morning.

The ban will end in February 2022.

Would Onana be an upgrade on Bernd Leno?

Onana was one of the most promising up and coming goalkeepers in Europe prior to his ban and had courted the interest of some top clubs including Manchester United according to reports.

When comparing him with Leno over the years, the 6 foot 3 Ajax shot-stopper is arguably the more favourable statistically.

According to FBRef, Leno has achieved a save percentage of 70.6% throughout his career, whereas the Ajax shot stopper boasts 71.8%. Onana has produced a career clean sheet rate of 34.8%, with Leno at just 29.8%.

It could be worth taking a punt on the 25-year-old as he is four years younger than his German counterpart and would therefore be a longer-term option for the Gunners.

