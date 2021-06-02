Man United transfer news: AC Milan star won't cost them a penny

As per Tuttomercato, Manchester United have been linked with AC Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Hakan Calhanoglu?

Man United appear to be one of the clubs interested in signing Calhanoglu this summer, according to Tuttomercato.

The 27-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of June upon the expiry of his contract with the Italian outfit and could therefore join United without the Red Devils having to spend a penny on transfer fees.

Atletico Madrid star wants to jump ship to Man United this summer! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Which other clubs are interested in him?

According to Tuttomercato, Juventus are also interested in the Turkey international, who has the approval of reinstated manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Based on another report from Calciomercato, the player’s representatives have also had contact with Liverpool.

But despite entering talks, there has been no formal offer from the Anfield side.

What are Calhanoglu's stats for 2020/21?

According to Transfermarkt, Calhanoglu recorded 12 assists in the 2020/21 campaign, with a further nine goals.

The Milan playmaker has been a key component in the side’s second placed finish in Serie A this season, and according to WhoScored he was the tenth best performing player in the division with a rating of 7.27.

He was by far and away the most creative player in the Italian top flight having registered three key passes per game, the most of anyone in Serie A.

Aside from his club exploits this season, he has also performed well on the international stage this term with three goals and four assists in just nine appearances.

Would he be the right fit for United?

It's certainly debatable.

The Turkey international predominantly plays in attacking midfield or on the left-wing, which are two areas of the field that United are already strong in.

Bruno Fernandes has become irreplaceable in the central attacking role for the Red Devils and has been nominated for Premier League Player of the Season after notching 28 goals and 18 assists from the middle of the park in all competitions.

Meanwhile, United have strength in depth at left-wing with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James all viable options on that flank.

However, the main positive in favour of signing the Milan maestro is that he would arrive at the club on a free transfer upon the expiry of his deal in Italy.

As things stand, United don't have an obvious like-for-like replacement for Fernandes, so maybe Calhanoglu would be a smart, cost-effective signing to provide backup to United's talismanic creator.

