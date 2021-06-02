Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Luke Campbell and Devin Haney have turned up the heat of their simmering feud on social media.

The rivalry dates back to September 2020, when Haney took the opportunity to openly criticize Campbell ahead of his lightweight title fight with Ryan Garcia.

Not surprisingly, Campbell took issue with Haney's comments, to which the latter noted he was actually the WBC lightweight champion-in-recess, not the Englishman.

Fast forward to Haney's performance on Saturday night when he outpointed the highly experienced Jorge Linares at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Now the two have taken to social media to trade insults after Campbell - who has not fought for several months - was quick to dismiss the performance of his younger rival, despite Haney coming out on top against the man who beat him by split decision in 2017.

"Congrats on your win lad but FYI the shot I dropped Ryan [Garcia] with would have slept you and Linares is now 3 years past his best," Campbell wrote, with the tweet a direct response to Haney's original shot at Garcia.

Haney (26-0, 15 KO's) didn't let that tweet go unnoticed and promptly fired back at Campbell on social media.

Olympic gold medallist Campbell (20-4) landed perhaps the best shot of the night - albeit at Haney's expense.

Haney of course became the WBC lightweight champion courtesy of an email from Mauricio Sulaiman after Vasyl Lomachenko was promoted to 'franchise champion' by the WBC.

"Have had some big fights and winning the Olympics was a decent buzz... nothing like that feeling when a new email hits the inbox though eh Enjoy the victory champ," Campbell tweeted.

10-7, Campbell.

Not to be outdone by his older rival, Haney, however, would soon have the last laugh, as he then proceeded to mock Campbell's record.

"I respect Luke as being a warrior in the ring I would never take that away from him... but at the end of the day in any of his big fights he's never pulled off the victory," he concluded.

Campbell has been keeping fairly quiet after suffering just the fourth loss of his professional career to Garcia in January, but perhaps a fight with Haney would be enough to get the juices flowing again?

Despite Haney's recent victory over Linares, Campbell would undoubtedly be his most difficult fight to date, as some still feel that the Olympic gold medallist defeated Linares when they fought back in 2017.

