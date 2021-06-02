The nominees for the PFA Men's Players' Player of the Year have been announced.

In what many consider to be the highest prize for a Premier League football each season, fans are always intrigued to see who will be voted by their colleagues as the finest footballer in the land.

And with the likes of Thierry Henry, Eden Hazard and Cristiano Ronaldo have won the award in the past, it's fair to say that lifting the trophy puts you amongst some pretty esteemed company.

The Premier League's best players

However, in a Premier League season that has been completely unprecedented, there is still plenty of debate to be had surrounding the winner before they are unveiled at the weekend.

So, just to recap, the six nominees have been named as: Bruno Fernandes, Harry Kane, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Ruben Dias.

No doubt a winner is already coming to your mind - in which case, let us know across our social channels - but we wanted to flesh out the debate in full before making our selection.

Ranking PFA nominees

As a result, you can check out our ranking of the six nominees down below to see how we think they stack up from least deserving to most deserving of the PFA prize:

6. Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Arguably the most talented young player in the world, Foden earning a nomination is a sight for sore eyes, but we simply can't justify a player who only started 17 Premier League games this season taking the top prize.

5. Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

Is Gundogan's standing in the race bloated by his flurry of goals in the winter? Sadly, they are in our eyes, so although the German deserves all the credit in the world for a fantastic season, he's not a leading contender.

4. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Forget the statistics because all you need is the eye test when it comes to De Bruyne, who once again proved that he's the most talented and able player in England's top-flight, but three players just outdid him 2020/21.

3. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Call him a penalty merchant all you like, but Fernandes has single-handedly pulled United along at times this season and his astonishing haul of 18 goals and 12 assists from midfield is reminiscent of Frank Lampard.

2. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

What Kane has achieved in a floundering Spurs squad has been nothing short of spectacular with 23 goals and 14 assists making for one of the most complete seasons from a Premier League striker in history.

1. Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Pound-for-pound, it's difficult to argue that anybody in the Premier League has come close to Dias in the heart of City's Golden Glove-winning defence, keeping 15 clean sheets and conceding just 21 goals in 32 appearances.

Dias on course for victory

Are we right or are we miles wide of the mark? Either way, most pundits and supporters alike would probably anticipate Dias being named as the Premier League's best player this season.

Having already become the first male defensive winner of the FWA Footballer of the Year this century, it wouldn't be surprising to see Premier League players voting him as the top dog too.

However, we'll have to wait until the weekend to be sure of that fact, so be sure to keep the conversation going in the mean time because it's going to be a fascinating race.

