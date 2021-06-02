Floyd Mayweather has shown no signs of slowing down as he continues to train for his fight with Logan Paul this weekend.

Mayweather is now 44 and has been retired ever since he defeated UFC star Conor McGregor in August 2017 in one of the biggest boxing pay-per-views ever.

His victory over McGregor saw him finish his career on an unprecedented 50-0, with Mayweather going down as one of the best boxers of all time.

Despite retiring a couple of times in the past, Pretty Boy has decided to lace his gloves once more as he takes on YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition bout in Miami this weekend.

The fight has the potential to garner similar interest to that of the Mayweather vs McGregor one given that Floyd always attracts the headlines and Paul has millions of fans and followers through various social medias.

Although his brother Jake is making waves in the world of boxing with some impressive outings, Logan Paul has significantly less experience with his one and only fight ending in defeat to KSI in 2019.

That record going up against an 11-time world champion understandably sees Paul enter the fight as a big underdog, although one thing he may have in his favour is his youth.

Read more: Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Date, Tickets, Venue, Live Stream, Betting Odds, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

Paul is 18 years younger than his opponent, however, that hasn't stopped Mayweather looking as fit and as fresh as ever.

A clip on Twitter shows Mayweather in training for the fight and it looks like he has never been away.

Able to dodge whatever's thrown his way, Mayweather shows his trademark lightning-quick hand speed and reactions.

Of course, working on the pads is a completely different proposition to an actual fight and Mayweather is bound to be a little rusty after four years out, but if the footage is anything to go by, he hasn't lost any of the ability that made him great.

News Now - Sport News