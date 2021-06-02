Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's a huge summer for Arsenal Football Club.

For the first time in 26 years, the Gunners will be without European football after finishing 8th in the Premier League.

How will that impact their summer spending?

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

Well, if rumours are anything to go by, Mikel Arteta will still be splashing the cash in the transfer window.

In fact, if the window goes to plan, Arsenal could have a pretty strong starting XI come the first day of next season.

They’ve been linked to a number of players already and the Express has predicted how Arsenal could line up in 2021/22 if they get those deals over the line.

Let’s take a look:

Goalkeeper - Andre Onana

Ajax’s Andre Onana is actually undergoing a trial to get his year-long doping ban overturned. If it does get overturned, expect a move to Arsenal to go through.

Left-back - Kieran Tierney

Tierney was one of Arsenal positives last season and will keep his place at left-back.

Centre-back - William Saliba

Saliba arrived at Arsenal for £27 million last summer but failed to make a first-team appearance and was loaned to Nice in January, where he impressed. Will the 20-year-old now get an opportunity at the Emirates.

Centre-back - Gabriel

Gabriel also arrived for around £27 million and had what can be considered as a decent first season at Arsenal. He played 23 Premier League games and the 23-year-old will look to build on that.

Right-back - Emerson Royal

Emerson has actually just signed outright for Barcelona after being co-owned with Real Betis. However, there’s the belief that they’ve signed the 22-year-old for €9 million in order to sell him on for profit and raise some much-needed funds.

Centre-midfield - Thomas Partey

Partey also had a bit of a stop/start debut season at the club but showed enough glimpses to demonstrate why the club spent £45 million on him.

Centre-midfield - Yves Bissouma

Arsenal aren’t the only club keen on Bissouma but they might be the club who need him the most. The Brighton midfielder is said to favour a move to the Emirates but will command a hefty fee.

Right winger - Nicolas Pepe

It’s likely that £72 million for Pepe will always be overpriced but the way the winger finished the season will give Arsenal a lot of hope.

Attacking midfield - Bukayo Saka

Talking of hope…

The 19-year-old was Arsenal’s best player last season and, after being named in England’s Euro 2020 squad, is set to have a very bright future ahead of him.

Left winger - Raheem Sterling

Arsenal have sensationally been linked with a move for Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling. Could they persuade the star with a move back to London despite no European football?

Striker - Alexandre Lacazette

Will Arsenal persist with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or give Lacazette a sustained run as centre forward?

Okay, so this Arsenal line-up isn't going to topple Manchester City, Chelsea or Liverpool to the title. However, with a bit of luck and players playing to their potential, they have a genuine chance of finishing in the top four.

Without European football to worry about and having seven days to prepare for almost every Premier League game, don't be surprised to see Arsenal finishing higher up than expected next time out.

Arsenal quiz: 20 questions to prove you’re a true Gooner

1 of 20 Ultimate Arsenal quiz: Who scored the winner in Wenger’s final game? Aaron Ramsey Alexandre Lacazette Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Danny Welbeck

News Now - Sport News