Asisat Oshoala: Would the Barcelona star be a good fit for Man United?

Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala has been linked to a move to Manchester United this summer, ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The Nigeria international is one of the world's most in-form forwards right now, after helping the Catalonians round off a stunning treble-winning campaign. Not only did Barca cruise to an unbeaten Primera Iberdrola title, but they lifted the Champions League trophy for the first time in their history.

However, after enjoying so much success this season, would Oshoala be tempted by a move to the Women's Super League? More importantly, would she be a good fit for Man United?

Absence of Casey Stoney

After Casey Stoney's shock departure from the club, the Red Devils will need to have a healthy transfer window in order to set the club back on track.

Bringing in a tried and tested striker like Oshoala would be a very good place to start. The 26-year-old accumulated an impressive 33 goals across a 32-game period for Barcelona, showcasing her pace and composure in front of goal on the world's biggest domestic stages.

Oshoala will undoubtedly be heavily sought after off the back of her 2020/21 season performance and United would make a huge statement by beating the opposition to her signature.

Potential Lauren James departure

After making history on more than one occasion for Man United, Lauren James has attracted attention from WSL champions Chelsea ahead of the new season. Should the rumours come to fruition, the 19-year-old will leave a huge hole in the squad.

Loanee signings Christen Press and Tobin Heath have both returned to the NWSL, leaving spaces to fill in the United attack. Oshoala would be a strong replacement for the attacking duo and would be a welcome addition if James is to depart for Chelsea.

Champions League experience

After competing with Arsenal for the third Champions League spot last season, Man United fell agonisingly short of the mark. The next step for the Reds will be to ensure they qualify for European football this time next year.

If and when they achieve this, they will need players who are confident in the Champions League and have experience in taking on some of the best teams in the world. Barcelona's road to victory was hugely impressive – thwarting Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea until they eventually became the first Spanish side in history to lift the trophy. Oshoala herself also made history, becoming the first African to ever win the accolade.

Oshoala played a huge part in Barca's historic win – netting four goals across the tournament. Her two goals against Man City will also please keen United fans who are eager to become the best side in Manchester.

Knowledge of the WSL

Before she moved to Barcelona in 2019, Oshoala played across a number of leagues. She started her career in her native country, representing FC Robo before moving onto Rivers Angels in 2013. Two years later, the striker was snapped up by Liverpool, where she spent her debut WSL campaign.

She then moved onto Arsenal, where she made 11 appearances and scored two goals. Having prior knowledge of England's top flight will bode very well for Oshoala if she is to make a return to the Super League.

Overall, bringing in a prolific striker like Oshoala – especially if James leaves the club – would be a big statement for the Reds. Now is the time to strike while the iron is hot and push to make it back into the top three in the WSL. But the question is, will the Nigerian be in a hurry to leave the newly crowned champions of Europe?

