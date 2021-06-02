Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jimmy Smith made his debut at the commentary table on Monday Night RAW this week.

The former MMA competitor turned broadcaster replaced Adnan Virk, who lasted just seven weeks in the hot seat following WrestleMania 37.

After Vince McMahon showed his ruthless side in parting ways with Virk, fans, and no doubt management alike, would have been watching Smith's debut closely.

The good news is, that the RAW rookie has apparently seriously impressed.

According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, the production team are 'absolutely thrilled' with Smith's first show and believe he's a natural fit on commentary.

"The RAW production people I’ve spoken with were absolutely thrilled with Jimmy Smith’s performance last night," the reliable account tweeted.

"'Tremendous' & 'Natural fit' were two comments concerning his debut."

Yep, that's a pretty good start to life on RAW for Smith, and the general reaction from fans on social media was very positive, too.

There was plenty of action inside the ring for him to digest this week, too.

Nikki Cross started proceedings perfectly when she beat the clock - and Charlotte Flair - in the opening match of the night.

Randy Orton then caught attention by stealing Riddle's finish to pin Xavier Woods, returning the favour to his tag team partner who used the RKO last week.

A rare intergender match between Shayna Baszler and Reginald followed, before impressive tag team action and another creepy Alexa's Playground segment.

The main event saw an exciting bout between Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston, with The Scottish Warrior booking his place to challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell after the win.

It's fair to say then, that Smith had his hands full on commentary alongside Byron Saxton and Corey Graves on Monday night.

Talk about an announcer being thrown into the deep end! It's onwards and upwards for Jimmy after an impressive debut.

News Now - Sport News