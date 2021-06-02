Valorant Mobile: Latest News, Release Date, Beta, Gameplay Trailer, iOS, Android and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Riot Games have announced that Valorant will be coming to mobile devices.

The free-to-play competitive first-person PC shooter will be migrating from over PC where it has had a spectacular start to life, accumulating 14 million players each month.

Valorant’s developers have committed to expanding on their rapidly-growing player base, stating that they are prepared to “expand the franchise.”

It will all start with Valorant Mobile, which will provide an entirely new audience with an opportunity to get involved with this rapidly growing 5v5 character-based thriller.

With the likes of Respawn Entertainment and EA pairing up to publish Apex Legends for Mobile, it is no surprise to see Riot following suit - with the likes of Pokemon Go, Call of Duty and Fortnite already proving to be a monumental success.

Information is still significantly limited and we will provide regular updates as soon as more details emerge.

Here is everything you need to know about Valorant Mobile:

Latest News

2nd June: Valorant Mobile is here! Riot Games announced that they will be bringing the action-packed game to mobile devices to attract more players around the world.

They also announced that 14 million players have been amassed each month since the game’s launch on 2nd June 2020.

Valorant has received a staggering amount of praise, including from some of Esports’ top competitors including Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, who said that he loves Riot Games and was impressed with the “high-skill gameplay” that was paired with the immense character capabilities.

Release Date

The release date has yet to be announced and will be revealed here once confirmed.

Beta

Like Apex Mobile, we expect a Beta period to take place. Details regarding that will be posted here.

Gameplay Trailer

The Valorant Mobile will be posted here once revealed by Riot Games.

