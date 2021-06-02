Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Though a game of Call of Duty: Warzone is nothing more than a pick up-put down way of escapism for the average gamer, for some, it is a considerably bigger deal.

Not least the elite band of men and women who can legitimately claim 'gamer' as their job description.

As the professional gaming market has grown exponentially in recent years, the ongoing pandemic has seen its demand simply sky rocket in the past 12 months.

Warzone's March 2020 release then could not have been better timed to tap into an audience, the size of which developers Infinity Ward and Raven Software could have merely dreamed of.

Remaining top of social media and streaming platform Twitch, Warzone has become a hugely lucrative avenue for pro gamers, with monthly tournaments for huge purses.

Using data garnered from esportsearnings.com, we can now see the high rollers of the Warzone world.

3. Evan ‘SuperEvan’ Moore – $156,470.83

American esports player Evan ‘SuperEvan’ Moore, a content creator for XSET Gaming, boasts over 19,000 subscribers on their YouTube channel and a further 144,000 on Twitch.

Winning the 200k HusKerrs Howl Grand Final alongside DiazBiffle, both players took home the lion’s share of the $50,000 at stake during a showdown for the ages. The player also creates and streams Warzone content, sharing tips for his subscribers and followers.

2. Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas – $140,150.01

Jordan ‘HusKerrs‘ Thomas is a Battle Royale star who has held a number of Warzone world records.

Previously making a name for himself in both Black Ops 4’s Blackout and Apex Legends, Jordan has since transitioned over to Warzone.

That transition has proved profitable to say the least, as the calm, collected gamer became the first Warzone player to collect over $100,000 in tournament winnings.

1. Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad – $192,044.40

Finally usurping his gaming nemesis for much of Warzone’s first year, Aydan finally eclipsed HusKerrs, taking the number one spot back on March 14, and he has not looked back since.

Initially surpassing the $150k mark, Aydan continues to pull away as the highest earner in Warzone, now by some $25K.

An expert in Fortnite also, the player has been a longstanding figure in the Battle Royale sphere and has comfortably shifted from duos with MuTeX and Zlaner, to winning just about every 2v2 tournament with Rated.

Sitting atop the Warzone power rankings for consecutive months, it’s no surprise he now finds himself comfortably in the number one spot.

Ranking By Player Earnings ($)

1. Aydan $192,044.40

2. HusKerrs $166,150.01

3. SuperEvan $156,470.83

4. Rated $149,117.77

5. Tommey $144,358.84

6. Biffle $134,741.67

7. Jukeyz $101,408.37

8. Almxnd $100,978.01

9. JoeWo $99,441.67

10. WarsZ $95,638.07

11. Stukawaki $92,542.22

12. ZLaner $90,152.75

13. Newbz $82,483.33

14. Swagg $82,233.34

15. Symfuhny $81,683.33

16. MuTex $69,129.71

17. Vikkstar123 $64,810.00

18. Frozone $61,504.16

19. Fifakill $58,183.33

20. UnRationaL $55,900.00

Though the top three earners remain the only three gamers to have posted returns above $150K to date, the remaining five places in the top eight all rake in plus $100K, proving you don't have to be the very, very best to earn a mint in the gaming biz.

