Euro 2020 is creeping up on us and we can't wait for the summer festivities to get underway.

Besides, let's face it, summers are always better when there's a major international tournament taking place and this year's competition is bound to give football fans a much-needed boost.

And now that the 2020/21 season is out of the way, supporters can turn their undivided attention to the first European Championships in five years and what drama it might hold.

Euro 2020 closing in

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we're putting all the teams under the microscope to give you the best possible idea of what to expect as the biggest nations compete for continental control.

However, today we're focusing on some of the individual stars who could shine at Euro 2020 and more specifically: who might get their hands on the Golden Boot.

Back in 2016, Antoine Griezmann was the man to top the goalscoring charts but with so many world-class goalscorers taking to the field in 2020, it's so tough to identify his potential successor.

Euro 2020 Golden Boot contenders

But that doesn't stop the bookmakers from trying and with countless fans likely to chance their arm on the Golden Boot winner, we wanted to see how the pre-tournament odds were shaping up.

So, we've turned to SkyBet to see who they are holding up as the 15 leading contenders to win the Golden Boot and you know the competition is tough when Cristiano Ronaldo is only in fourth.

And to find out who could possibly top the Juventus superstar as he looks to defend his European crown, be sure to check out the full standings down below:

15. Kevin Volland (Germany) - 28/1

=12. Serge Gnabry (Germany) - 25/1

=12. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) - 25/1

=12. Raheem Sterling (England) - 25/1

=10. Thomas Muller (Germany) - 22/1

=10. Antoine Griezmann (France) - 22/1

=8. Timo Werner (Germany) - 20/1

=8. Ciro Immobile (Italy) - 20/1

=6. Karim Benzema (France) - 18/1

=6. Alvaro Morata (Spain) - 18/1

5. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) - 14/1

4. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 11/1

3. Kylian Mbappe (France) - 8/1

2. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) - 6/1

1. Harry Kane (England) - 5/1

Kane leads the race

Ah, it's the World Cup Golden Boot winner himself and a lethal goalscorer fresh from topping the charts in the Premier League. It certainly makes sense, doesn't it?

Kane adding the Euros Golden Boot to his collection would certainly be a historic feat, but it's easy to see why he's leading the pack despite there being so many top quality goalscorers.

Nevertheless, he'll have to be looking over his shoulder when Lukaku is coming off the back of a fantastic season with Inter Milan and Mbappe will be leading the line for the world champions.

Marry that to challenges from Benzema, Immobile, Lewandowski and countless others to see exactly why we can expect goals, goals and more goals amongst this summer's football festivities.

