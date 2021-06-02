N'Golo Kante is on top of the world right now.

The French superstar added another of the game's biggest titles to his burgeoning CV last weekend as he lead Chelsea to European glory in the Champions League.

Kante was rightly named man of the match after a colossal performance in Porto saw him absolutely dominate Manchester City in the centre of the park.

He can now lodge his Champions League winners medal next to his two premier League ones and his World Cup gold.

Kante's incredible performances in the engine room for Chelsea and France have seen him rocket into the conversation for the 2021 Ballon d'Or and rightly so.

The 5'6" motor that never quits has been one of the most consistent players in the game over the last few years and you can't imagine there would be too many unhappy fans were he to be crowned the best on the planet.

And, if his unreal efforts on the field weren't enough, Kante just so happens to be one of the most humble and lovable characters in the game.

He drives on old beat-up Mini Cooper, actively goes out of his way to avoid the limelight and is often too shy to really join in with celebrations.

Another example of his purity came during the Champions League final was the moment he chose not to waste time in the dying stages, despite being presented with the perfect opportunity to do so.

Kante is incredibly loved by both fans and his teammates alike but footage from a previous French camp shows he is even more loved by the coaching staff who get to work with him.

In the clip, Kante arrives late to France's world-famous Clairefontaine training base after his train was delayed.

Instead of admonishing the midfielder, Didier Deschamps simply joked with Kante, laughed off the incident, and brushed it under the carpet.

"But N'Golo, you are faster than the train..."

Brilliant.

You can imagine that, had it been any other star, there may have been a few remonstrations from the man in charge but, when it comes to N'Golo, you simply can't stay mad at him.

Kante will now be hoping to complete the set of major titles this summer with France touted as early favourites for Euro 2020.

With Kante currently in the form of his life, the French are going to be difficult to topple.

