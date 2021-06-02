Jadon Sancho to Man United: Reputable journalist gives fresh transfer update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Constantin Eckner, Manchester United are yet to make a bid for Jadon Sancho despite agreeing personal terms with the Borussia Dortmund star.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Sancho?

Eckner claims United have an agreement in principle with Sancho although the Red Devils are yet to make a bid for the England international.

The United Stand claimed on Monday that Man United were set to table a bid for the 21-year-old imminently, however Eckner suggests that's yet to happen.

It has already been widely reported that Sancho has a "gentlemen's agreements" with Dortmund that will allow him to leave should they receive an acceptable offer.

This Man United fan on The Football Terrace is fuming at the Glazers after the latest Jadon Sancho update!

What’s stopping United from making a bid?

According to Eckner there is an agreement between the player and United, however talks with the German club are seemingly proving tricky.

The journalist claimed that Dortmund are demanding too much money for the 21-year-old and United are yet to decide how to approach this bump in the road.

According to previous reports from Fabrizio Romano last month, the winger could be available for a lower fee than last summer. He said, "Borussia Dortmund will be asking for less than €120m. [Likely] less than €100m Euros. It will be like €85m/ €90m/ €95m."

Have United been linked with any cheaper alternatives?

The 21-year-old is clearly a sought-after target for United, but could they opt for a cheaper alternative?

According to Tuttomercato, United are one of the clubs interested in AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu, who looks set to leave the Italian outfit upon the expiry of his contract in the summer.

Read More - Jadon Sancho: Latest transfer rumours, news, gossip and more

Another option could be Leeds United winger Raphinha. According to UOL Esporte's reports in March, Man United were interested in possibly negotiating a deal for the winger who has impressed in his debut season with 15 goal contributions in the Premier League.

Do United need a right-winger this summer?

United need to sign a right-winger this summer.

In the last few seasons Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has edged United further up the table and if they are to go one further than their second place finish in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, they will need all the attacking ammunition they can get to knock Manchester City off of their perch.

1 of 15 Which Neville brother is older? Gary Neville Phil Neville

The right-wing position has been unsettled for some time now. According to WhoScored, United have played seven different players in that position this term with Mason Greenwood and Daniel James most frequently used there.

United haven't had a consistent right winger since the days of Antonio Valencia, which demonstrates just how long it's been a problem position at Old Trafford.

News Now - Sport News