Black Ops Cold War Season 4: Release Date, New Maps, Weapons, Scorestreaks, Zombies And Everything You Need To Know

Blacks Ops Cold War Season 4 is nearly here and we have all the information that you need to know before its release.

The gaming community have been thoroughly enjoying Season 3 and it has definitely been a success, but as the season draws to a close, many are excitedly awaiting Season 4.

With a new season in Black Ops Cold War, fans will also see a new season arrive in popular battle royale game Warzone.

Here is everything you need to know about Blacks Ops Cold War Season 4 as we count down the days until it is out for all consoles.

Blacks Ops Cold War Season 4 Release Date

As always the release date is always immediately after the last season ends. The Season 3 Battle Pass is set to end around June 15, meaning Season 4 will begin on either June 16 or June 17.

New Maps

Treyarch are keeping their cards close to their chest when it comes to the new maps in the game. However, there have been rumours around what maps could come to the game. One being suggested is fan favourite map Hijacked which was on Black Ops 2.

We have seen many old maps return in Black Ops Cold War, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see it happen again.

New Weapons

Again, we are currently unsure as to what weapons will be coming to the game but what is known for sure is that there will be some coming as there is with every new season.

Some of the weapons brought in in Season 3 have been hugely successful, like the PPSH-41 for example.

New Scorestreaks

What was interesting about the last season was that they brought the ‘Strafe Run’ killstreak into the game, and after doing that, fans will want more scorestreaks to be brought into Season 4.

We will update you as this information becomes available.

Zombies Leaks

YouTuber TheGamingRevolution dropped a video revealing leaks for Black Ops Cold War Zombies in Season 4.



In the video, the YouTuber states that the first piece of Zombies content we can expect in the season will be the second Outbreak easter egg.

There will also be a new Wonder Weapon for the Outbreak mode, called the “the Mega Barrel.” This Wonder Weapon will most likely be part of the easter egg and will allow players to gain different abilities and attacks on their weapons.

A whole bunch of new content seems to be coming to zombies as there will also be a new survival map set in Berlin. It is a new traditional map that classic zombies fans have been waiting for.



It is also rumoured that much like Nacht Der Untoten was part of Die Machine, Kino Der Toten will also be a section of the Berlin map.

With so much content coming to Season 4, Call of Duty fans could be in for the best season yet.

