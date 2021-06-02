Formula 1 makes a return to the iconic streets of Azerbaijan for the first time in two years.

With one of the fastest start-finish straights and some of the tightest corners on the schedule, the slightest error made in Baku could be fatal for a team and driver’s chance of success.

Nico Rosberg, who was crowned world champion in 2016, was the first man to ever win around the street circuit, which was initially titled the European Grand Prix. But a year later, it was provided with a permanent slot on the calendar to which huge drama took place.

Sebastien Vettel allowed the red mist to descend and slammed into the side of championship rival Lewis Hamiton after he accused the seven-time world champion of “brake testing” him.

Read more: WATCH: Sebastian Vettel sees red and swipes Lewis Hamilton in Azerbaijan

While both drivers were effectively out of the running, Daniel Ricciardo went onto win the race and rookie Lance Stroll looked to have secured a memorable second place in the Williams - only to be out-dragged by Valtteri Bottas on the straight and was forced to settle for third.

Just when you thought there couldn’t be any more drama than that, there was. A year later, in what was a repeat of Turkey in 2010, the two Red Bulls came together after Ricciardo ran into the back of Max Verstappen while braking for turn one to take both cars out of the race.

Of course, there will be plenty more dramatic moments like this, with Verstappen leading the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship by a single point ahead of Hamilton.

Read more: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021: Dates, Tickets, Updates, Schedule, How to Watch, Results And Everything You Need To Know

How can I watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021?

All eyes will be on the streets of Baku, with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix taking place on Sunday 6th June. Practice will take place on Thursday rather than the usual Friday, with qualifying taking place on Saturday as usual.

You can catch the race live on Sky Sports F1, with the build-up getting underway at 11 am BST and lights out at 1 pm BST.

Highlights of the race can also be viewed at 5:30 pm BST on Channel 4 once it has concluded.

You can find all of the latest Formula 1 news, standings and results right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News