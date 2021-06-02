Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool have already made their first major transfer of the summer.

Last week, it was announced that the Reds had secured the signing of RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate for a fee of £36 million.

The exciting young Frenchman will officially join Jurgen Klopp's side on July 1st and his arrival cannot come soon enough for fans of the Merseyside club.

Konate is a supremely talented footballer and at the age just 22, he's only going to get better in the famous red shirt.

The versatile defender's arrival will also coincide with the return of Virgil van Dijk, who's been absent with a serious knee injury since October 2020.

Liverpool supporters are understandably eager to watch the two operate as a centre-back partnership in 2021/22, as there's just so much potential there.

Excitement for a Van Dijk and Konate double act will only increase further after watching a side-by-side comparison of them dealing with Kylian Mbappe.

Twitter user @CF_Comps9 has created that exact video and for fans of rival clubs, the footage is rather scary.

Van Dijk & Konate vs Mbappe

Both Van Dijk and Konate kept pace with Mbappe - a player regularly labelled the fastest in the world - before producing perfectly-timed tackles to stop him in his tracks in the penalty area.

After watching the video above, you feel like wishing Premier League strikers good luck for when they come up against the Liverpool duo next season...

Following the announcement of Konate's impending arrival at Anfield, Klopp heaped praise on the Frenchman and said he's capable of playing for the first-team right away.

“In Ibrahima we are signing a player who will add to the quality we already have here," the manager told Liverpool's official website. "His physical attributes are very impressive; he is quick, he is very strong and he is dominant in the air.

“He comes to us after playing more than 90 times for Leipzig in the Bundesliga and European football. I’m sure that number would have been more but for some injury, but even so that means he already has experience of what it takes to compete in two outstandingly difficult competitions.

“He also played for a team in the Champions League in high-pressure matches, who have a similar football vision to ourselves.

“I am confident we are signing a player who can play for us right away, but he is a boy of 22 years of age who has room to improve because of his massive potential. I know that’s something he is eager to work on with us to become an even better player.

“For me, that’s really exciting because I have seen how good he is already and I’m looking forward to working with him when he joins up with us in pre-season.”

That £36 million transfer fee will likely be viewed as a bargain in the years to come.

