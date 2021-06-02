Black Ops Cold War Season 4: What is the Release Date?

Black Ops Cold War Season 4 is on its way and we have all the information you need to know regarding its release date.

With a new season, players are treated to an abundance of fresh content, including new maps, weapons, skins and operators.

With so much new content coming, you can see why fans are so excited about the release of Season 4 of Black Ops Cold War.

It looks like the 1980s theme will be staying as well, and with the addition of Rambo and John McClane, fans will be hoping more action movie stars get added to the game.

Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Release Date

You can tell when a new season is coming to an end as the community beg for changes. The Season 3 Reloaded update which came midway through the season, was a huge success, but players now want more exciting content.

Along with the release of this season in Black Ops Cold War, fans will also be treated to the release of Season 4 of battle royale game Warzone at the same time.

As always, fans do sort of already know when a new upcoming season is on its way as it typically comes soon after the last one ends.

Therefore, with Season 3 coming to an end on 15th June, it is expected that Season 4 will begin around 16th or 17th June. Although this has not been officially confirmed, all the seasons before have followed in this fashion and there is no reason for the game to change its ways now.

