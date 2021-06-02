Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo has said he's looking to try and bounce back from a tough weekend in Monaco at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as we head to Baku for round six of the Formula 1 world championship.

The season so far for the Aussie has been a little up and down in all truth.

Whilst team-mate Lando Norris has hit the ground running and earned a couple of podiums along the way in the opening five rounds of the campaign, Ricciardo has had a stop-start year with progress in Portugal and Spain on race-day rather pulled back somewhat by a lacklustre weekend in Monte-Carlo.

Clearly, there's no doubting the former Red Bull and Renault man when it comes to his ability as a driver but, that said, there are areas where he'll be wanting to improve and pick up quickly in the races to come.

Up next, then, a trip to Baku for a Grand Prix that he has won before and, though it's unlikely he'll be on the top step this time around on Sunday, there is evident hope in his pre-weekend comments that his fortunes will change for the better on the shores of the Caspian Sea:

"Monaco wasn’t my weekend but I’m looking to bounce back. It’s been important to take time to reset and refocus before heading to Baku. The team and I have been working hard in the sim to understand, analyse and pinpoint the key areas we need to improve," Ricciardo said in McLaren's pre-Baku notes.

''We know the car has good potential, we just need to put all pieces together to unlock it. There’s still that element of adapting to a new car which I’m sure will come with more time and mileage behind the wheel. I’m going to keep working at it, build on the progress we made in Portugal and Spain and try to feel as one with the car.''

There'll be plenty of fans eager to see the Aussie back to his best soon enough and this weekend would be a great time to do that after a tough time in Monte-Carlo.

