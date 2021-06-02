F1 2021 Game: Codemasters releases first gameplay insight

Codemasters have released some gameplay footage to the public and shows what F1 2021 could look like once it’s released.

The virtual racing series will be heading into its 11th consecutive year of production since the English gaming organisation took control of the franchise in 2009, with their debut release for PS3, Xbox 360 and PC the following year.

Since then, they have gone from strength to strength and were recently bought out by EA, who will now collaborate with Codemasters for the first time on their latest creation.

With the new game set for launch on 16th July 2021, very little had been revealed about the game as a whole, with only a short trailer with the likes of old rival Devon Butler being heard as part of the voiceover.

There will be so much new content in F1 2021, it’s enough to make your head burst. Several new additions to the game have initially been promised.

But now, even more has been revealed by Codemasters with just over a month away from their first next-generation effort.

Gameplay

YouTuber AR12 Nick was presented with the game in its early stages and was permitted to show off some of the new features in 2021 - albeit with some minor glitches.

While highlighting some fascinating gameplay driving an Alpine round the Bahrain circuit, the former Canadian Top Gear presenter broke down what fans can expect from the F1 2021.

He highlighted that there are five different career modes that players can play, including the much-discussed Braking Point which he said was similar to Netflix’s Drive To Survive documentary. The standard Career Mode, MyTeam and Real Season Start will also be included.

An entirely new damage mod will be coming to the game as well, meaning for more realistic crashes and scrapes. Whether this means that the simulation damage setting will be more unforgiving, is yet to be seen.

Nevertheless, we are super excited to see more as the release date edges ever closer.

F1 2021 will be released on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One on 16th July 2021.

