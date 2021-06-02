Daily Digest: Olympic track star Eilidh Doyle announces retirement

In today’s news: Olympic medallist Eilidh Doyle announces her retirement, Daria Kasatkina stuns Belinda Bencic at Roland-Garros, and the Team GB diving team is revealed.



Eilidh Doyle retires

Britian’s Eilidh Doyle announced she is stepping back from her athletics career at the age of 34. She gave birth to her first child in January and had planned to return to the track. But today Doyle has revealed “that desire to go and compete isn't there anymore.”

“Athletics has all my heart, focus and love but today I announce my retirement as a competitive athlete,” she posted on social media.

“I take with me so many amazing memories but, most importantly, I step away happy in the knowledge that this is the right time for me to go. I’m not saying it was an easy decision to make, but it was the right one and I am grateful I got to choose when it happened.”

During a successful career, Doyle was the 2014 European champion and a three-times Commonwealth silver medallist in the 400 metre hurdles. She also achieved an Olympic bronze medal in the 4x400m relay, along with two silver and one bronze world medals.

Belinda Bencic knocked out of French Open

Daria Kasatkina of Russia provided an early upset in the French Open, knocking 10th seed Belinda Bencic out in the second round.

Kasatkina triumphed in straight sets, defeating the Swiss star 6-2, 6-2. She will face Sorana Cîrstea of Romania in the next round.

Elsewhere, Paula Badosa continued her impressive season on clay with a comprehensive 6-2, 6-0 victory over Danka Kovinić to set up a clash with Ana Bogdan. Victoria Azarenka now has a mouthwatering tie with Madison Keys after defeating Clara Tauson 7-5, 6-4.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix named in Team GB diving team

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, Lois Toulson, Eden Cheng, Grace Reid, Kat Torrance and Scarlett Mew Jensen have been named in the 12-strong British diving team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The 16-year-old Spendolini-Sirieix made a name for herself at this year’s European Championships, finishing with a silver in the 10m mixed synchro. She will be competing in the 10m platform in Tokyo, alongside Toulson. Cheng and Toulson will partner for the synchro event.

Reid is set to feature in the 3m springboard and 3m synchro, with Jensen joining her in the former and Torrance in the latter.

PFA Player of the Year nominees announced

The PFA have announced the nominees for the Women’s Players’ Player of the Year and Young Women’s Players’ Player of the Year.

The list for the Women’s Players’ Player of the Year award is dominated by Manchester City and Chelsea players. Chloe Kelly, Lauren Hemp and Sam Mewis represent the Manchester club, while Ann-Katrin Berger, Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby have been nominated from the team in London.

Manchester United’s Lauren James and Ella Toone, Manchester City’s Ellie Roebuck and Lauren Hemp, Chelsea’s Niamh Charles and Bristol City’s Ebony Salmon are all up for Young Women’s Players’ Player of the Year.

The winners will be announced on Sunday.

Casey Stoney plays down links with role in men’s football

The 39-year-old Casey Stoney has been linked with the role of head coach at Wrexham. The former player left her managerial position at Manchester United Women last month, and has not yet announced where she will head next.

Stoney has been receiving abuse on line as a result of the rumours, and took to Twitter to comment on the situation.

“For the lovely people on here that are abusing me for even being linked with a job in the men’s game please do yourself a favour & lower your blood pressure,” she said. “I am happily spending time with my family, thank you. If you have a daughter, sister, wife or mother you should be ashamed.”

