The 2020/21 season was yet another hugely successful for Lionel Messi.

While Barcelona failed to win either La Liga or the Champions League, the team's main man was arguably the finest footballer on the planet throughout the campaign.

In his 47 appearances across all competitions, Messi scored 38 goals, including a brace in the 4-0 Copa del Rey final victory over Athletic Bilbao.

The 33-year-old also contributed 14 assists in the 2020/21 season, a stat which proves he's still the ultimate team player.

As well as taking pride in providing goals for those playing alongside him, Messi cares far more about the team's success as a whole than his own individual statistics - despite how outrageous they are.

That was never more apparent than in February 2019, when the great man netted his 50th career hat-trick in a 4-2 win for Barcelona away at Sevilla.

After the 2018/19 La Liga encounter, Messi was made aware of his latest incredible achievement and his response was just brilliant.

Messi's reaction to scoring 50th hat-trick

“You know this was your 50th hat-trick?” the Barcelona superstar was asked on his way to the dressing room.

“Oh, was it?” Messi replied.

“Yes, 50 already. I think it’s six with Argentina and the rest with Barca," the 33-year-old was told.

Messi responded: “Yeah? I didn’t know that stat. But well… three more points!”

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner didn't even know that he'd scored his 50th hat-trick!

Instead, Messi was far more interested in the fact that Barcelona had picked up a crucial three points in Seville and moved 10 points clear at the top of the La Liga table.

While the Argentine might not care about his own individual brilliance, we certainly do and feel it's only right to point out just how good he was in the 2018/19 Spanish top-flight season.

Messi scored 36 goals and provided 14 assists in just 34 games in Barcelona's title-winning campaign, an astonishing return from arguably the greatest footballer in history.

