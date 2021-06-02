Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former UFC fighter and current bareknuckle boxer Paige VanZant will feature as part of the commentary team for Jorge Masvidal's inaugural Gamebred Fighting Championship.

VanZant, 27, made nine appearances for the world's premier mixed martial arts organisation between 2014 and 2020 - a former amateur MMA fighter, she debuted at the age of 21 and would go on to beat the likes of Bec Rawlings, Felice Herrig and Rachel Ostovich.

'12 Gauge' has subsequently gone on to become a bareknuckle boxer with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, although she dropped her debut to Britain Hart at BKFC KnuckleMania in February of this year.

GIVEMESPORT has confirmed the 'Dancing with the Stars' runner-up will be a part of the broadcast team for the very first Gamebred Fighting Championship event in Biloxi, Missouri on June 18.

VanZant (8-5) will be working the event alongside American Top Team owner Dan Lambert and former Bellator commentator Sean Sheelock, with Masvidal also providing live in-depth analysis as some of the world's best bareknuckle fighters battle for supremacy inside the steel cage.

As we previously reported, Masvidal has founded his very own mixed martial arts promotion with the first event boasting a star-studded roster which will be headlined by a bout between Jason Knight and Charles Bennett that promises to be a show-stopper.

VanZant's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The announcement has been mostly welcomed online, with one Twitter user saying "this smells like a slight step up from a Triller event."

VanZant has previously worked for the UFC as a presenter in the past as one of her many side hustles.

She also appeared on season 22 of 'Dancing with the Stars' and a special edition of the Food Network TV show Chopped along with the likes of Dorothy Hamill, LaMarr Woodley and Mariel Zagunis.

