Georgia Elwiss urges fans to watch The Hundred and promises “you won’t regret it’

As the Southern Vipers thrashed the South East Stars on Monday, it was Georgia Elwiss who played a starring role, with 45 from just 43 balls.

It was an impressive performance regardless of the circumstances and one that we’ve become accustomed to seeing from the England international. But, given her injury problems in recent times, it was an even more noteworthy innings –– one that signalled the all-rounder was back and fully fit once more.

While the majority of cricketers were able to enjoy an English summer of cricket last year, Elwiss herself was recovering from a back injury. And, despite competing again at long last, the 30-year-old is not putting any pressure on her game.

Speaking to GiveMeSport Women, Elwiss says: “I think for me, the most important thing is to probably not expect too much of myself, having spent a long time out with injury.

“It’s just getting back out on the park and staying fit and enjoying my cricket again which is the most important thing for me.”

Being back on the pitch also means Elwiss can compete in the inaugural season of The Hundred this summer. After being postponed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the England star believes the anticipation for the competition is even stronger and will serve as a great way of giving back to the community.

“We were really disappointed last year that we couldn’t get it [The Hundred] up and running,” she admits.

“So this season, it’s great to finally be getting the cricket weather and for us as players we’re super excited to be involved.

We can play some really good cricket and put smiles on people’s faces.

"We’ve all stuck together over the last 18 months and managed to come through the other side, so hopefully now we can put on a show for people and bring that enjoyment back.”

Elwiss will play for the Birmingham Phoenix this year, who have assembled a remarkably enticing squad. With a plethora of the world’s best players set to take part in this season’s tournament, the likes of Ellyse Perry and Shafali Verma will both be a part of the Phoenix’s setup and the all-rounder is relishing the chances to play alongside some of these names.

“I’m very excited to be playing with those [Perry and Verma} players that’s for sure. I think it’s testament to the ECB that they’ve managed to create a competition that is attracting the best players in the world and It’s going to be fantastic.”

Given this new format will be an even shorter form of the game than T20, there is seemingly even more incentive for batters to want to face deliveries early on. Asked about her desire to bat higher up the order, the all-rounder jokes that she’s used to only facing “about seven balls”, but thinks players will be forced to tee off from the word go in this new brand of cricket.

“I think people are just going to be given the licence and you're going to see people go from ball one, not wasting any time. And they’ll be fights for positions in the top three and four because they're the ones that will get the balls to face.”

The ECB hopes that this faster, more explosive format will help attract a new legion of cricket fans from all over. Elwiss hopes this is the case and promises those who do tune in “won’t regret it.”

As the tournament grows ever nearer, Elwiss has done all the “hard work” now. She’s worked tirelessly in training and in the treatment room to get to this stage. Indeed, as the Phoenix star puts it, all these hard yards mean that when it comes to the matches themselves: “you can just go out there and enjoy yourself.”

