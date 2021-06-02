Celtic manager news: Potential Ange Postecoglou timeframe emerges

Celtic are not concerned about a potential stumbling block in their attempts to appoint Ange Postecoglou, according to The Scottish Sun.

What's the latest Celtic manager news?

The Times recently revealed there were doubts as to whether or not the 55-year-old had the necessary coaching badges to manage the team, given he has largely spent his career working outside of European football.

However, the report suggests that top brass at Parkhead are pressing ahead with his current club Yokohama F Marinos and hope to announce the former Australia coach this week.

Indeed, club chiefs are thought to be relaxed about the situation.

How long has Postecoglou been on Celtic's wishlist?

While it might be easy to assume Celtic are rushing through a move to appoint Postecoglou simply because a deal to bring Eddie Howe up to Glasgow collapsed, The Sun suggests he's actually been on the club's radar for 'some time'.

Previously, he had been linked with a move to bitter rivals Rangers back in 2017 following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha.

Why didn't Eddie Howe join Celtic?

Despite holding talks with the Celtic board - during which Howe convinced them of his long-term vision for the club - GIVEMESPORT understands that Richard Hughes' refusal to join him at Parkhead played a part in the deal collapsing.

Having worked with Howe at Bournemouth, Hughes was the 43-year-old's choice as a sporting director and, while senior figures at Celtic aren't believed to have been thrilled about the idea of Howe choosing his own recruitment staff, it was the former Scotland midfielder who expressed major doubts.

Now, Howe is said to be on Everton's managerial shortlist following Carlo Ancelotti's shock return to Real Madrid.

Could anyone else get the Celtic job?

GMS have also been told that interim coach John Kennedy remains a potential option if an external appointment cannot be made, though he is not the club's priority as they look to reclaim the Scottish Premiership crown from Rangers next season.

Roy Keane, meanwhile, was said to have wanted the job 'badly' after his talks in March.

What has Ange Postecoglou said about Celtic?

Speaking after his side's win over Shimizu S-Pulse on Sunday, Postecoglou refused to be drawn on speculation linking him with the Celtic job.

“I understand there’s speculation around the future, but I stopped thinking about what-ifs long ago," he said (via The Scottish Sun).

