Queens Park Rangers news: Update surfaces regarding the future of Hoops-linked ace Chuks Aneke

Queens Park Rangers will be aiming to get their recruitment spot on during this summer’s transfer window in order to give themselves the best chance of achieving a great deal of success in the Championship next season.

Whilst manager Mark Warburton already has a host of talented players at his disposal, it could be argued that the arrival of some fresh faces may allow the Hoops to reach new heights.

Having already started his preparations for the upcoming campaign by securing permanent deals for Sam Field and Jordy de Wijs, the 58-year-old has recently been linked with a swoop for one of Charlton Athletic’s standout performers.

A report by TEAMtalk yesterday suggested that Chuks Aneke had turned down a contract extension amid interest from QPR.

The forward, who will become a free-agent this summer if he fails to agree to fresh-terms with Charlton, is also being closely monitored by Middlesbrough, Coventry City, Bristol City and Reading.

In a fresh update concerning Aneke’s future, it has been revealed that he is still in talks with the Addicks.

According to London News Online, the forward has not turned a new deal but is being tracked by several teams.

Whereas Aneke was unable to guide his side to a play-off place in the third-tier last season, he did deliver some promising displays in the third-tier as he managed to find the back of the net on 15 occasions in 38 games.

With Charlton facing another year in League One, the forward could be tempted by a move to the Championship.

GIVEMESPORT’s Joshua Cole says…

This is an intriguing update as Aneke is clearly at a crossroads in terms of what he should do at this stage of his career and thus has yet to decide whether to stay at The Valley.

If QPR are indeed interested in the forward, it could be argued that it would somewhat of a coup if they can convince him to make the move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

As well being directly involved in 19 goals during the previous campaign in all competitions, Aneke also averaged a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.83 in the third-tier.

Whilst QPR are already able to call upon Lyndon Dykes, who enjoyed a fruitful 2020/21 campaign in the Championship, Aneke’s arrival will unquestionably strengthen their attacking options heading into next season.

Providing that they can see off competition from other second-tier sides for his signature, the Hoops could start the year on a high if the forward hits the ground running.

