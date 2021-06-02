Man United & Arsenal targeting Ligue 1 winner ahead of summer transfer window

According to the Evening Standard, Manchester United are one of three Premier League clubs interested in the services of Lille right-back Zeki Celik.

What's the latest transfer news involving Zeki Celik?

Celik has attracted the attention of Man United, Arsenal and Tottenham ahead of a proposed move away from Lille. The report suggests that the right-back is valued in the region of £13m.

The 24-year-old Turkey international would reportedly be interested in listening to offers from all three clubs this summer and he is also on the radar of other European outfits including Inter Milan.

This Man United fan on The Football Terrace is fuming at the Glazers after the latest Jadon Sancho update!

What are Celik's stats for 2020/21?

Celik played a big part for a Lille side that were able to beat the likes of PSG to the league title and become champions of France.

WhoScored gave him the highest average performance rating of his career for this season with 7, a significant improvement on last season's 6.73, as well as three Man of the Match awards, marking the first occasions in which he's received such an honour from the website.

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

Celik made an impact at both ends of the field having chipped in with five goal contributions in the 2020/21 league campaign. He also averaged the third most tackles per game (2.5) in the Lille squad and ranked fourth for clearances with 1.3.

Do United need to sign a right-back this summer?

United could certainly do with an extra body in the mix.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has cemented himself as a United starter, however the lack of options beneath him should be a concern for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

As it stands the best option as the 23-year-old's deputy is Brandon Williams who has struggled at times this season and achieved a WhoScored rating of just 6.21 in the Premier League - the lowest of anyone in the squad with two or more starts.

Could United be beaten to Celik?

Despite United boasting Champions League football, Celik wouldn't necessarily be a guaranteed starter and may have to settle for operating as Wan-Bissaka's understudy - or at the very least share a significant portion of game-time with him.

However, Arsenal could potentially offer Celik a position in the starting line-up as Hector Bellerin is reportedly on his way out of the club this summer.

1 of 15 Has former Manchester United man Cristiano Ronaldo scored at the Euros? Yes No

According to the Evening Standard, the Spaniard has attracted the interest of La Liga side Real Betis and is expected to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window.

This would suggest that there will be an opening in the Gunners' starting XI for Celik to instantly fill, which may appeal to him more than merely being a squad player at best at Old Trafford.

News Now - Sport News