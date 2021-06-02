Tottenham transfer news: Man City star's wages unlikely to cause a problem

Gabriel Jesus' wages are unlikely to prove to be a problem for Tottenham Hotspur even if he is offered an increase as an incentive to potentially join, according to The Sun.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

The Manchester City striker was linked with a move to Spurs earlier this week as a potential makeweight for England captain Harry Kane, with a £70m offer plus the Brazilian's services thought to be a tempting prospect for the North London club.

Will Roberto Martinez become Tottenham's next boss? Hear what fans are saying on The Football Terrace...

According to previous reports, the Premier League champions are also prepared to offer Raheem Sterling as a sweetener amid reports from The Athletic that the England winger is unhappy in Manchester.

However, the fact that Spurs' bitter rivals Arsenal are also interested in Sterling could reportedly complicate matters.

How much is Gabriel Jesus paid by Manchester City?

On a contract running until the summer of 2023, the 24-year-old is thought to be earning in the region of £90k-per-week at the Etihad Stadium.

With Spurs interested in the former Palmeiras forward, they aren't believed to be a problem even if he is offered an increase in any potential transfer.

Who is Tottenham's highest-paid player?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Tottenham's highest-paid player is believed to be Kane.

Said to be earning in the region of £200k-per-week, SpotRac list him as the club's top earner outside of loanee Gareth Bale, with Spurs reportedly paying up to 40% (roughly £240k-per-week) of his £600k-per-week salary from Real Madrid.

Indeed, record signing Tanguy Ndombele is also amongst the highest earners, with the likes of Heung-min Son, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris also believed to around the £100k-per-week mark.

Could Gabriel Jesus really replace Harry Kane?

While clearly not as prolific, Jesus ranks highly for his work off of the ball.

According to FBREF data, only two central strikers produced a better successful pressing percentage than the City star (31%) and his work rate in creating space for others alongside winning the ball back high up the pitch has been praised by Pep Guardiola.

Clearly, suggesting he could replace Kane simply because of those particular traits would be foolish but, as part of a wider rebuild to give Spurs a more varied attack outside an over-reliance on one or two players, perhaps Jesus could form part of a new-look, high-energy frontline.

1 of 10 How many managers have Tottenham had? 40 38 37 39

What has Pep Guardiola said about Jesus?

Speaking to BBC Sport back in February, City boss Guardiola stressed he had no doubts about Jesus' ability to lead the frontline.

"For the team, but especially for him, the striker needs to score the goals," he said.

"There are no doubts about Gabriel. Last game, he scored and got us the three points - and today, he started and played really good.

"We are delighted for Gabriel all the time. We need his goals - he knows it - but his contribution in many aspects is fantastic."

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Man United eyeing swoop for Atletico Madrid star

News Now - Sport News