Rangers latest news: Steven Gerrard's Everton links played down

The Athletic's Everton writer, Greg O'Keefe, has revealed his thoughts on Steven Gerrard's shock links with a move to Goodison Park.

What's the latest Rangers news?

Yesterday, The Athletic revealed Gerrard - a Liverpool legend of course - was among the names the club were considering after Carlo Ancelotti re-joined former club Real Madrid.

Obviously, given Gerrard's famed playing career at Anfield, any links between him and the club he directly opposed for years are particularly eye-catching.

However, writing on Twitter as the news was breaking, O'Keefe revealed he 'honestly couldn't see that happening' while stressing that having a long list of names to work through when a club looks for a new manager is a natural part of the process.

What is the latest on Gerrard's future at Rangers?

While the former England captain is under contract until 2024 and has previously rejected moves to the Premier League (snubbing Newcastle United in 2019), GIVEMESPORT recently brought you news that the 40-year-old had an offer from an unnamed top-flight English club.

After delivering the Scottish Premiership title, Rangers have attempted to open contract talks with Gerrard and, while they are hopeful of keeping him, those talks have become a touch more complicated given the interest down south.

Wolverhampton Wanderers - who recently parted ways with Nuno Espirito Santo - have also been linked with a move for Gerrard.

What is Steven Gerrard's win percentage at Ibrox?

Across Gerrard's 170 games in charge of Rangers so far, he's won 112 times, yielding an impressive win percentage of around 65%.

A title winner in Scotland and a coach capable of impressing on the Europa League stage have beaten big continental clubs such as Porto and Galatasaray, the initial risk of appointing him as a managerial novice in 2018 has certainly paid off.

1 of 10 How many games did Rangers play across all competitions? 55 56 54 53

Was Steven Gerrard an Everton fan?

Speaking on an episode of The Greatest Game Podcast with Jamie Carragher in early 2020, Gerrard opened up on the infamous photo of him wearing an Everton kit as a youngster.

“That was a competition. I won that. Penalty shoot-out captain," he said (via The Express in January 2020).

“It changed every year. So one year it was at Goodison [Park], one year it was at Anfield.

“If you won it the year it was at Goodison, it was the Everton kit, picture with whatever they won that year.

“It was a local tournament but the prize was you go to Goodison, you get a brand new Everton kit."

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Man United eyeing swoop for Atletico Madrid star

News Now - Sport News